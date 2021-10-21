FIFA World Rankings October 2021: Top 10 Nations

The FIFA World Rankings might not be for everyone, but they are a fairly accurate description of the current state of international football.

As expected, big names galore in the latest list. The likes of the Netherlands and Germany are not in the top 10. Italy, Belgium, Spain and France are among the nations representing Europe.

Brazil and Argentina feature as well. With the World Cup fast approaching, teams will have to find form as they enter the final stages of the qualification process.

Here's a look at the FIFA World Rankings: Top 10 Nations for the month of October.

#10 Denmark- 1668.98 points

Czech Republic v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Denmark were one of the best teams at the European Championship this summer, and reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Manager Kasper Hjulmand has done an excellent job since taking over. Denmark boast the experience of Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer and Thomas Delaney, but also have talented youngsters like Mikkel Damsgaard and Mohamed Daramy to call upon if needed.

B/R Football @brfootball Denmark officially qualify for the 2022 World Cup 🇩🇰They're the third nation to qualify following Qatar and Germany. Denmark officially qualify for the 2022 World Cup 🇩🇰They're the third nation to qualify following Qatar and Germany. https://t.co/P3JCCQqhbD

Denmark played some good football at the Euros and recently booked a spot at next year's FIFA World Cup. For the likes of Schmeichel and Kjaer, it could possibly be their last international tournament. If they display their Euro 2020 form in Qatar, they could cause serious problems to any opposition.

#9 Mexico- 1672.92 points

Mexico v South Korea - International Friendly

Mexico are an interesting side. There is incredible talent and experience within the squad, and they recently made waves after finishing as runners-up at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The loss to the United States of America in the final of the competition will have hurt. Napoli forward Hirving Lozano is arguably the star of the side. But manager Gerardo Martino will be happy to have Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez back in the squad after recovering from a serious injury.

Mexico also lost the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League final to the United States of America. El Tri have the squad to make a sizeable impact at any tournament and will be keen to improve their ranking this year.

#8 Portugal- 1681.73 points

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

The Portugal men's national team is at a crossroads right now. After a disappointing Euro 2020, questions have been raised over manager Fernando Santos.

Santos is revered as the man who led Portugal to glory at Euro 2016. The wily Portuguese is a highly-experienced manager, but his style of play has not been well received. Portugal boast one of the best squads in world football, but the results have not been of the requisite level.

Squawka Football @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 10th hat-trick of his international career with Portugal.Adding Luxembourg to a long list of victims. 🔥 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 10th hat-trick of his international career with Portugal.Adding Luxembourg to a long list of victims. 🔥 https://t.co/AVjDkK7sMg

Portugal were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Belgium at the Euros. The World Cup next year could be superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's last. It could also be Santos' last tournament in charge of Portugal, especially if results do not go their way. They are currently second in their FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

