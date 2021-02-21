Liverpool have lost four of their last five home games in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp's job hangs in the balance.

After getting off to a decent start and leading the table for the first quarter of the 2020-21 season, Liverpool's campaign has gone to rack and ruin. They have had a considerable number of injury issues and all three of their main centre-backs are sidelined for the long-term.

A quick appraisal will reveal that a lack of rotation over the course of the last couple of seasons could be one of the main contributing factors behind their slump.

Klopp was content with sticking to his guns and what we're seeing now is a fatigued Liverpool side that has scored just one goal in their last five home games in the Premier League. That lone goal came from the spot in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Some things need to change at Liverpool and many believe that it's time for Jurgen Klopp to be relieved off his duties. On that note, let's take a look at the four managers who can replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

4 managers who can replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

#4 Lucien Favre

Freshly unemployed, Borussia Dortmund gave Lucien Favre the sack in December after they suffered a third straight home defeat in the Bundesliga. His Borussia Dortmund side definitely hit the skids in his third season in charge but until then Favre had done quite a decent job.

Favre was able to guide his side to two consecutive second-placed finishes in the Bundesliga. Interestingly enough, Jurgen Klopp had produced great results with Borussia Dortmund before taking over at Liverpool.

Like Klopp, Favre favours a direct and exciting brand of football. He was also able to improve several youngsters at Borussia Dortmund and could do the same at Liverpool if given the chance. Favre could make the step up but only time can tell us if he'll go on to be better than Klopp.

After Dortmund fired Lucien Favre many people expected their form to turn around. Instead it's been worse. Dortmund are 6 points back of Frankfurt/Wolfsburg & in worse form. Will they qualify for next year's Champs Lge? We discuss in our latest episode:

🎧https://t.co/Yjj2gAd1sn pic.twitter.com/P65eSAh28z — Football Today (@FT_Podcast_) February 17, 2021

#3 Massimiliano Allegri

Arguably the most high-profile manager on the market right now, Massimiliano Allegri is a manager that Liverpool could depend on for the long-term. Allegri was extremely successful at Juventus, winning five consecutive Serie A titles before calling it a day.

Allegri has been linked with several clubs but he has remained committed to his break. The Italian used to be the manager of AC Milan before his stint in Turin. He has worked with high-profile players and knows how to manage them.

However, Allegri's style of play is quite a departure from Jurgen Klopp's. The former Juventus manager wants his team to play at a slower tempo and slowly progress the ball up the field. He also wants his players to cautious about expending their energy as opposed to Klopp's high-octane all-action system.

Max Allegri is the most successful coach on the market. He was when the #PSG and #CFC jobs came up too. What next for him? https://t.co/3BQGiI78ID — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) February 17, 2021