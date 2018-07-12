Four managers who won the English Premier League title in their very first season

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST 6.10K // 12 Jul 2018, 23:56 IST

Antonio Conte

The English Premier League is undoubtedly one of the toughest leagues in the World. Several top players from all across the globe battle it out for the ultimate prize. So, winning the league title is no easy job. While several managers took many years to lay hands on the glittering trophy, some have done it in style in their very first season in English football. Chelsea, the five time English Premier League winners have sacked their 2016-17 title winning manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian will be replaced replaced by his fellow countryman, Maurizio Sarri at the Stamford Bridge from the 2018-19 season. Even some of the greatest managers of all time could not win the title in their first attempt. Let us now look at four managers who have achieved a unique record in English football. These four managers have won the prestigious English Premier League title in their very first season as the managers of their respective clubs.

Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea): 2009-2010 season

Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti, who started his managerial career in 1995, joined Chelsea in 2009 after managing four Italian teams- Reggiana, Parma, Juventus and AC Milan. He won all possible titles during his nine year stint with Milan (2001-2009)- one Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, two UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea, who finished the 2008-09 season at third with 83 points (seven behind champions Manchester United) welcomed Ancelotti who replaced the Dutchman, Guus Hiddink for the 2009-10 English Premier League season.

The Italian led Chelsea to their third Premier League title (fourth English title), as the Blues finished the 2009-10 season on 86 points- just a point ahead of the second placed Manchester United. In the final home game against Wigan Athletic in May 2010, Chelsea won by a margin of 8-0 with goals coming from Cole, Kalou, Lampard, Drogba (hattrick) and Anelka (brace). They were dominant throughout and scored a record 103 goals in 2009-10 season, thanks mainly to their star Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba who was the top goal-scorer with 29 goals.

Chelsea thereby became the first ever Premier League side to cross the 100-goal mark in a season. They recorded 17 wins out of their 19 home matches (drew one and lost one) in that season and also scored the most number of goals at home- 68 goals. They were the joint highest away goal scorers (along with Arsenal) having scored 35 goals away from home. Overall, it was a memorable debut season for Carlo Ancelotti who left the club in 2011.