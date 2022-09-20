4 midfielders Chelsea could sign to replace N'Golo Kante should he leave next summer

Chelsea and N'Golo Kante are yet to agree on a contract extension, as per Metro.

The French midfielder, whose current deal with the Blues expires next summer, has turned down a new contract offer from the Premier League giants.

Chelsea are believed to have offered Kante a two-year deal with an option for a further year.

However, the 31-year-old seems keen on a longer deal, with reports suggesting that he wants an outright three-year contract instead.

Should both parties fail to reach an agreement, Kante will become a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

The France international's potential departure could possibly leave a huge gap in Chelsea's midfield.

On that note, here are four players who could possibly replace the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Moises Caicedo - Brighton & Hove Albion

Caicedo is one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo could be a decent replacement for Kante at Chelsea.

The youngster joined Brighton from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in 2019. He has since made 16 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, scoring two goals and setting up two more.

Caicedo is a highly-rated player who uses both his technical and physical attributes to the best of his abilities. His versatility could also see him operate in various positions in midfield.

Like Kante, the Ecuadorian can play as a holding midfielder and also as a box-to-box player. He commands decent ball-winning and off-the-ball skills which could make him crucial in Graham Potter's high-pressing system at Chelsea.

#3 Joao Palhinha - Fulham

Palhinha has been impressive for Fulham this season

Joao Palhinha of Fulham could be another decent option for Chelsea to replace Kante.

The Portuguese midfielder is currently in his first season in the Premier League. He joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon this summer for a transfer fee in the region of £18 million.

Palhinha has since adapted quickly to the intensity of the league, thus becoming a key member of Marco Silva's team.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 7 games

◎ 58 duels won (2nd)

◉ 32 tackles made

◎ 2 goals



João Palhinha has made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League this season:

◎ 7 games

◎ 58 duels won (2nd)

◉ 32 tackles made

◎ 2 goals

Early signing of the season contender?

The 27-year-old is a natural defensive midfielder who possesses incredible ball-winning and tackling skills. He also has decent attacking attributes, having scored two goals in seven Premier League games.

#2 Edson Alvarez - Ajax

Alvarez was linked with Chelsea this summer

Edson Alvarez is regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe and has already been linked with the Blues.

Chelsea had a late €50 million bid for the Mexico international rejected by Ajax on transfer deadline day, as reported by 90min. The was also keen on a move, but Ajax's refusal to sell made him stay put in the Dutch capital.

Alvarez is an athletic midfielder who is known for covering a lot of ground just like Kante. He is also good at breaking opposition attacks with his brilliant interception and ball-winning abilities.

He has made nine appearances across competitions this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

Alvarez, 24, could be a long-term option for Chelsea's midfield should the west London club succeed in securing his services.

#1 Boubacar Kamara - Aston Villa

Aston Villa v West Ham United - Premier League

Chelsea could also look to replace Kante with fellow French midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The Aston Villa player is primarily a defensive midfielder. However, his versatilaty could also see him also operate as a centre-back.

Kamara is an aggressive, ball-winning defensive midfielder who is good in one-on-one situations. He reads the game well enough and knows when to make timely interceptions.

The Frenchman is also decent in possession and possesses good ball-playing attributes due to his ability to pick out teammates with long passes.

Kamara joined Aston Villa on a free transfer this summer, following the expiration of his contract at Marseille. He has so far made eight appearances across competitions for the Villans.

