4 most in-form Brazilian footballers in Europe this season

South American giants Brazil are one of the traditional powerhouses of world football with an abundance of talent at their disposal.

The Seleção has been home to some of the world's greatest players such as Pele, Garrincha, Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo de Lima, to mention only a few.

Brazil have also exported a handful of talented players over the years. Most of them have gone on to play at the biggest stages in club football.

Europe in particular is also home to some of the greatest samba players, with most major leagues entertaining their enormous talents.

The ongoing 2022-23 football campaign is already witnessing some brilliant displays from Brazilian superstars in Europe. This article will take a look at four of their most in-form players.

#4 Thiago Silva

Silva is Brazil's national team captain

The Brazilian captain is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and has maintained that status this season.

Thiago Silva is currently one of the standout players for his club side Chelsea this season, despite a slow start to the campaign for the Blues.

Nouman @nomifooty



Passing Accuracy: 96.8%

Ground Duels Wons: 100%

Aerial Duels Won: 100%

Tackle Success: 100%

Dribble Success: 100%

Long Passes Completed: 4/6

Clearances: 3



The 37-year-old centre-back has played the most minutes by any outfield player (540) at Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

He has so far made six appearances in defense for the Blues, and has registered one assist for the club ina goal scored by Ben Chilwell against West Ham United.

#3 Gabriel Jesus

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Another Brazilian footballer who has been in tremendous form this season is Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

The 25-year-old forward was signed by the Gunners this summer from fellow Premier League Manchester City for a fee in the region of £45 million.

Jesus has had an immediate impact on Mikel Arteta's team this season. The North London club are currently on top of the league on 15 points after six games.

GOAL @goal No player has completed more dribbles (16) or been fouled more times (21) in the Premier League this season than Gabriel Jesus 🤙 No player has completed more dribbles (16) or been fouled more times (21) in the Premier League this season than Gabriel Jesus 🤙 https://t.co/kwzcgqXzt2

The striker has so managed an impressive total of three goals and three assists in seven games across all competitions this campaign.

#2 Vinicius Jr

Vinicius has been in great from for Real Madrid this season

The Brazilian forward is currently one of the most in-form wingers in Europe this season.

Vinicius is known for his samba-like style of play, which oozes flair and technique on the ball. He has been a torment for opposing defenders down the left wing for Real Madrid.

After an impressive 2021-22 football campaign that saw him register 22 goals and 16 assists, the left winger has continued this season from where he left off last time when he netted the winning goal in the Champions League final.

GOAL @goal Vinicius Jr scores for the fifth game in a row Vinicius Jr scores for the fifth game in a row 🔥 https://t.co/vqKhlZQzzX

The 25-year-old winger has so far scored an impressive five consecutive goals in six appearances across all competitions this campaign for Los Blancos.

#1 Neymar

Neymar is one of the best players in the world

The 30-year-old forward is currently enjoying a brilliant start to the new campaign with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, who is regarded as one of the best players in the world, hasn't been at his personal best in recent seasons. However, he looks very much rejuvenated this campaign.

The Brazil international already has an impressive 17-goal contribution after nine games. He has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions.

B/R Football @brfootball 10 goals for Neymar this season 10 goals for Neymar this season 😤 https://t.co/ERIf5hNZ8f

His stats make him one of the most in-form players in Europe at the moment. Recall that Neymar managed just 13 goals and eight assists across all competitions for PSG last season.

The winger is on course to challenge his personal best record of the 2014-15 campaign, where he registered 39 goals and seven assists.

Edited by S Chowdhury