4 Most successful January transfer signings in the La Liga

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Dec 2019, 12:04 IST SHARE

Marcelo

With the winter transfer window almost upon us, LaLiga fans around the world are preparing to keep a close watch on all the activity about to unleash in the next month. Every January, the start of the year promises new beginnings for quite a few talents around the world, who head out with hopes and dreams to make their mark in one of the biggest leagues of Europe.

However, not every one of them manages to survive, flourish and excel after their transfer to Spain.

Also Read: 5 all time most successful January transfer signings in the Premier League

LaLiga has showcased many brilliant footballers to the world since the inception of the league. Today, we present to you the top four most successful January transfer signings in the LaLiga.

Some stellar names have been on the move in the LaLiga in the month of January, but who is the most successful among them all?

Read on to find out more.

#4 Dani Alves (Bahia to Sevilla)

Dani Alves (c) playing for Sevilla

The player with the most trophy wins to his name had a pretty simple childhood. His father was a farmer who had a passion for the beautiful game. Just like most kids in the country, Dani Alves discovered his love for football by playing with the neighbourhood kids in the streets of Brazil.

But he wasn’t just any other kid, it was soon pretty clear that he had the talent to make it to the next level. His father was his first mentor and Alves started out playing as a winger for his father’s local team. Because he could not score enough goals, Alves senior repositioned his son to the right-back position. It turned out to be the best decision of his life because that little boy would go on to become one of the best right-backs in the world.

Advertisement

The Brazilian rose through the ranks fast, impressing one and all with his abilities on the ball. Alves broke into the Esporte Clube Bahia team and played the first game of his long and illustrious professional career in 2001.

He went on to become an integral member of the first team and soon came to the attention of scouts from European clubs. It was Sevilla who managed to get his signature, with the Brazilian joining the LaLiga side in January of 2002, initially on loan. Alves carried his impressive run of form to Spain and hit the ground running for Sevilla. He was so effective that in the summer, the Spanish side had tied him down to a permanent deal.

Alves went on to make 250 appearances for Sevilla, even scoring 16 goals. He spent five and a half successful seasons with the LaLiga side, winning two UEFA Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, one Supercopa de Espana, and one Copa del Rey title.

The Brazilian joined Barcelona in the summer of 2008 and went on to achieve even greater heights over a period of eight years. After brief stints with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, Alves is back in Brazil and is currently playing for Sao Paulo.

1 / 4 NEXT