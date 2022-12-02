4 most-underrated players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is gradually hitting its stride, with the competition already gearing towards the Round of 16 phase.

So far, a few teams have impressed during the group stages. Notable mentions include the likes of the Netherlands, Morocco, England, and France.

As for individual players, some have stood out for their national teams and are already contenders for the Player of the Tournament. However, some players have arguably been somewhat underrated among the media and fans judging by their performances.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at the four players who are the most underrated at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Thiago Silva - Brazil

Silva is one of the oldest players in Qatar

The veteran Chelsea defender is arguably one of the most underrated players in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Thiago Silva has been impressive for his national team Brazil in the two games he has played so far in Group G.

The 38-year-old is currently one of the oldest players in the tournament and this could probably be his last appearance in a World Cup competition.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thiago Silva in World cups, seems to be getting younger!!! Thiago Silva in World cups, seems to be getting younger!!! https://t.co/JdRIClXWdq

However, that hasn't stopped Silva from being at his very best in Qatar. He has also helped Brazil keep two clean sheets in their opening group G games and is yet to concede a shot on target.

#3 Tyler Adams - USA

Adams against Iran : Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Another player whose performances have gone quite a lot under the radar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is Tyler Adams.

The 23-year-old Leeds United midfielder is currently the youngest captain at the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

Aside from his impeccable leadership qualities, which have been on display for USA, Adams has also been impressive in midfield for his team.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a player and leader he has been for the USMNT At 23 years old, Tyler Adams is the youngest captain at the World Cup.What a player and leader he has been for the USMNT At 23 years old, Tyler Adams is the youngest captain at the World Cup.What a player and leader he has been for the USMNT 👏 https://t.co/jxTRenp4Nx

He currently anchors a relatively young USMNT midfield that consists of the likes of Yunus Musa (20) and Weston McKennie (24).

Adams was a standout player in midfield against England and also impressed during their last Group B game against Iran.

He completed a total of 69 passes and registered a 90% pass success rate against the west Asian team. The USA captain also made three tackles and won seven out of his 11 attempted duels.

#2 Jamal Musiala

Musiala impressed against Costa Rica

Very few young players have been able to control games the way Jamal Musiala did during Germany's three group-stage games at the FIFA World Cup.

The 19-year-old midfielder was one of the few brightest players for Germany. However, the four-time world champions crashed out of the tournament in the group stages.

Although he failed to score and registered just one assist in Germany's three games, Musiala's overall performance somewhat went under the radar.

B/R Football @brfootball



Excited for the future Despite an early exit, 19-year-old Jamal Musiala had a World Cup debut to be proud of.Excited for the future Despite an early exit, 19-year-old Jamal Musiala had a World Cup debut to be proud of.Excited for the future 💫 https://t.co/B4cmfHQ1RK

The Borussia Dortmund man ran the show from midfield against Spain and was also a constant threat during their 4-2 victory against Costa Rica. He completed a tournament record (for teenagers) of 12 dribbles against the Central American team.

#1 Antoine Griezmann

Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud grabbing the headlines for France in Qatar, Antoine Greizmann has been one of their best players.

The Frenchman's performances have been largely underrated at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite pulling the strings for Les Bleus.

Equipe de France ⭐⭐ @equipedefrance 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘀 𝗱’𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲́𝗲 en Bleu



a participé à 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗦 les matchs de l’Équipe de France depuis le 31 août 2017… 🤯



Une longévité et un record incroyable, anciennement détenu par Patrick Vieira avec 44 sélections consécutives



#FiersdetreBleus 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘀 𝗱’𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲́𝗲 en Bleu @AntoGriezmann a participé à 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗦 les matchs de l’Équipe de France depuis le 31 août 2017… 🤯Une longévité et un record incroyable, anciennement détenu par Patrick Vieira avec 44 sélections consécutives 7️⃣0️⃣ 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘀 𝗱’𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲́𝗲 en Bleu 💪@AntoGriezmann a participé à 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗦 les matchs de l’Équipe de France depuis le 31 août 2017… 🤯Une longévité et un record incroyable, anciennement détenu par Patrick Vieira avec 44 sélections consécutives 🇫🇷#FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/mDJ1HYSLum

Griezmann has been deployed in a familiar No. 10 role by Didier Deschamps, which has given him the license to operate freely in attack. He also looks to be regaining his form after a tough start to the 2022-23 football campaign.

The Atletico Madrid forward is currently the second-best decisive passer in France's national team history, equaling Zinedine Zidane's tally of 26 assists. He is just one assist behind record-holder Thierry Henry (27).

