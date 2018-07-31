4 Most valuable players aged less than 22

Kylian Mbappe

Young and talented footballers are high demand players right now. A couple of the youngsters are more expensive then Cristiano Ronaldo, due to their age and the skills they possess. Almost all the big clubs possess some rising stars. From Real Madrid to Barcelona to PSG, all the big clubs have or want talented youngsters.

Hence, it isn't surprising that the young footballers are worth a fortune. Teams invest in young players and when they decide to sell them after 8-10 years, they receive huge profits. We are blessed to witness these players in action and a few of these starlets have even formed the nucleus for their country or club.

Teams have started to prioritize young players over the superstars due to their age and inhuman skills. France won the World Cup due to some world class performances from Mbappe and Ben Pavard. This only reiterates the fact that young players are very important to any team.

Let us now look at four of the most valuable footballers aged under 21.

Note: All Market values have been taken from Transfermarkt.

#4 Marcus Rashford (65 million Euros)

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United prodigy, Marcus Rashford has made a name for himself as one of the best young players in the world. He has been a part of Manchester United's youth team set up since, 2005.

Manchester United have developed him into a world class player and are now reaping the benefits of having stuck with him.He has become a key player for The Red Devils since 2015 and has made 123 appearances for them.

In the 78 Premier League appearances he has made, he has scored 17 times and assisted 8. Although these stats aren't jaw dropping, he is definitely a star in the making and can improve himself in the coming years.

The English international is valued at €65 million at a tender age of 20. He can either play as a centre forward or as a winger. Recently, he was seen playing for England at the FIFA World Cup as well.

The Manchester United prodigy doesn't seem like someone who is going to stop his rapid progress anytime soon and has the potential to achieve greatness.

