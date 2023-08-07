4 newly-signed Premier League midfielders to watch out for in the 2023-24 season 

Midfielders these days are mostly charged with the task of stabilizing the center of the park and helping out in attack as well. But as most football pundits will characterize it, the midfield is the engine cabin of any football club, and it is also the link between attack and defense.

While numerous teams are still making some significant changes to their squad, the Premier League is set to kick off on the 11th of August 2023.

It is also worth mentioning that numerous big-name midfielders have been signed across several Premier League clubs, and these players are now expected to boost the outlook of their respective clubs.

On that note, this listicle will look at four newly-signed Premier League midfielders to watch out for in the 2023-24 season.

#4 Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

In the outcome of Newcastle United's qualification for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season, there was a need to reinforce distinct areas in the squad. The signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for €64 million in July 2023 could be viewed as a huge boost in midfield for the Magpies.

Tonali is best known for his significant ball-winning prowess as well as his mastery to solidify the center of the park. However, the Italian defensive midfielder is expected to live up to his big-money price tag. He registered 20 goal contributions in 120 appearances during his spell at the San Siro.

#3 Mason Mount (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

It's quite awkward in the Premier League when you see players getting signed by rival clubs, and that's the story of Mason Mount as he joined Manchester United from Chelsea for €64.20 million in July 2023.

Mount is coming straight into the Red Devils' starting XI, and the onus is now on him to offer the dividend of his signing. The Englishman is highly anticipated to enhance the attacking aspect of Manchester United's midfield and attack in general.

It remains to be seen if he would be a success in the upcoming season. Mount netted 33 goals and provided 37 assists during his time at Stamford Bridge.

#2 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Karlsruher SC v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool's midfield was a major letdown last season as the inconsistency of the midfielders could be held as one of the reasons why the team struggled. However, the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai for €70 million from RB Leipzig has bestowed much-needed confidence on Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Szoboszlai is expected to deploy his creativity and provide opportunities in attack for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota. He registered 44 goal contributions in 91 games during his time at Leipzig.

#1 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v AS Monaco: Emirates Cup

While we can argue that the player market is currently inflated, Declan Rice is one of the most expensive midfielders in the footballing world. Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United for a whopping €116.60 million in July 2023.

Given his outrageous transfer fee, Rice is expected to stabilize the Gunners' midfield, and he's also expected to rectify the loopholes in the defensive side of the midfield. While Arsenal's hierarchy might want to put him under pressure, all eyes are currently on him as he's anticipated to transform the center of the park. The London-born midfielder registered 28 goal contributions during his time at West Ham United.