4 notable names who want Cristiano Ronaldo to win 2021 Ballon d'Or

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the 30 nominees for the 2021 edition of the prestigious award.

The 36-year-old has had a goal-rich year (43 goals) for club and country. He ended the first half of the year by winning his first Capocannonieri award with Juventus. However, the Old Lady ended a distant fourth as their near-decade-long Serie A stranglehold drew to a close. Ronaldo did win the Coppa Italia with the Bianconeri, though.

GOAL @goal The 30 nominees for the 2021 Men's Ballon d'Or 🤩



🇦🇷 Martinez, Messi

🇵🇹 Dias, Fernandes, Ronaldo

🇧🇪 De Bruyne, Lukaku

🇮🇹 Barella, Bonucci, Chiellini, Donnarumma, Jorginho

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Foden, Kane, Mount, Sterling

🇪🇸 Azpilicueta, Moreno, Pedri



In the summer, he bagged five goals and an assist at Euro 2020 to win the Golden Boot. However, holders Portugal were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer, scoring ten times across competitions. He also became the most prolific scorer in men's international football during this period.

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_EN



Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Ali Daei's record to become the top international goalscorer in the men's game, with his 110th strike for Portugal 🇵🇹👏



𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬.



Considering his exploits, a few notable names have said that Ronaldo could win a record-equalling sixth Ballon d'Or award this year. However, his lack of major titles during the year means he's unlikely to win the coveted award on Monday.

Nevertheless, here's a look at the four prominent names that have tipped Ronaldo to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award:

#4 Luis Figo (2000 Ballon d'Or winner)

Luis Figo has tipped his compatriot Ronaldo to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Luis Figo was one of the best players of his generation. The 2000 Ballon d'Or winner remains one of the few players to play for both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The former Portugal international recently said there are 'enough arguments' for his compatriot Ronaldo to win this year's Ballon d'Or award. Figo also vehemently opposed criticism of his 36-year-old compatriot for his lack of pressing. He was quoted as saying in this regard:

"(It) does not make sense. He is the best. Football lives on results and the team is not achieving the expected results. But he’s being one of the best in the team in terms of performance, so I don’t understand these criticism."

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo has done enough to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. He will have to usurp the likes of Lionel Messi, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski for the same.

