4 'on loan' superstars who have impressed this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.12K // 20 Oct 2018, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AC Milan striker - Gonzalo Higuain

We are entering into the crucial stages of the 2018/2019 football campaign and many superstars are already proving to be crucial elements to their respective clubs, putting up series of electrifying displays and impressive performances as they continue to fight for glory and recognition.

We already know that some of these players were acquired by these clubs with huge sums during the summer transfer window and they are now coming all out to justify their price tags with their explosive displays on the pitch.

However, while we have several players who are trying to prove that they are worth their transfer figures this season, we also have another set of footballers who are currently running riot and making waves with their scintillating performances despite the fact that they are just on loan at their respective clubs.

Therefore, let's quickly take a look at 4 incredible superstars who have been impressing on loan so far during the term:

#4 Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic has found a new home at Chelsea

Croatian superstar Mateo Kovacic is one of the few top players who went on loan during the summer transfer window. With no guarantees over his playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu, the midfielder decided to leave the Spanish capital to complete a loan deal to Premier League side, Chelsea.

Just a few matches have been played into the season and the former Los Blancos superstar has started to justify Maurizio Sarri's decision to lure him to the Stamford Bridge - thanks to his brilliant performances for the London side.

Kovacic has quickly become an influential figure at the Stamford Bridge following his loan move this summer, featuring in a whopping 9 games for The Blues in all competitions as well as enjoying a massive 561 minutes on the pitch so far during the campaign.

1 / 4 NEXT