4 outfield players with most consecutive starts in Premier League history 

The Premier League is not known for having players feature consistently, especially when it comes to outfielders. This could be due to the hectic nature of the league and the congestion of fixtures throughout the season.

Injuries and fatigue normally catch up with many of the league's stars, forcing them to miss out on a number of matches. For this reason, it is a rarity to see outfield players rack up a good number of consecutive starts in the league.

The player with the record for most consecutive starts in the history of the Premier League is goalkeeper Brad Friedel. He made 310 appearances between 2004 and 2012 for Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Outfield players can only dream of such a number in the league.

The Premier League recently introduced a winter break for teams

After years of having the teams play matches during the festive period at the end of the year, the Premier League finally had its first winter break in 2020. This break permits players to get some rest within the season and may improve the chances of players avoiding injuries due to fatigue.

However, even amidst the hectic nature of the league, many former Premier League stars were able to manage an impressive number of appearances. Without further ado, here is a list of the four players with most consecutive starts in Premier League history.

#4 Jonathan Walters (102 starts)

Former Republic of Ireland striker Jonathan Walters played in the Premier League for Bolton Wanderers, Stoke City and Burnley in his 19-year long career. The striker enjoyed the best spell of his career at the Britannia Stadium while he represented the Potters.

The Irishman made 102 consecutive starts for Stoke City in the league between February 2nd 2011 and November 30th 2013. The first match of his streak was a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool and his 102nd match was a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton.

His streak came to an end after he suffered a thigh injury. However, he was named on the bench for the next game on December 4th against Cardiff City. He scored 19 goals during the run and helped his side maintain its status as a top-flight club.

Walters moved to Burnley from Stoke City in 2017 before injuries caused him to retire in 2019. He made 233 appearances in the Premier League and scored 43 goals.

#3 Alan Shearer (107 starts)

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Alan Shearer is the man with the greatest goal return in the history of the Premier League with 260 goals. He featured for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United in a career that lasted 18 years. He is a cult hero at Blackburn Rovers and a club legend at Newcastle United, where he enjoyed his greatest success.

The former English striker made 107 consecutive starts in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers. The run started on 25th September 1993 in a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday. He scored his side's only goal in that game.

His streak came to an end on March 16th 1996 as Blackburn Rovers defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, with Shearer scoring a hat-trick in the game. He scored 92 goals and won the Premier League in this period.

Shearer holds the record for most goals scored in the Premier League with 260 goals. The Englishman retired in 2006 after a very successful career in English football. He also managed Newcastle United for a while on an interim basis.

#2 Frank Lampard (112 starts)

Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea - Lampard celebrates after scoring

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard made his Premier League debut for West Ham United as a teenager in 1996. However, it was his move to Chelsea that really sparked his career. He joined the Blues in 2001 and enjoyed great success at the club.

Lampard made 112 consecutive starts in the league for Chelsea between December 28th 2002 and December 26th 2005. His run started with a match against Leeds United and ended with one against Fulham. The midfielder scored 38 goals and made 32 assists for Chelsea during this run.

Lampard holds the record for most consecutive appearances by an outfield player in the history of the league, appearing in 164 matches. He also scored the most goals by any midfielder in the league's history with 177 goals and won the league thrice.

#1 Wayne Bridge (113 starts)

Wayne Bridge and Andy Cole

Former England left-back Wayne Bridge is probably mostly remembered for his feud with former Chelsea teammate John Terry. The defender joined Chelsea from Southampton in 2003 and spent six years at Stamford Bridge before moving to Manchester City.

Bridge made 113 consecutive starts for Southampton between March 4th 2000 and January 18th 2003. His streak started with a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough and ended with a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

His streak of 10,160 consecutive minutes of action ended when he picked up an injury against Liverpool. He was named Southampton's Player of the Year in 2001 despite only being 20-year-old.

Bridge won the league title once with Chelsea and was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2002. He played for West Ham United and Sunderland before moving to the lower leagues where he retired in 2014.

