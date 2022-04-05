4 players with 30 or more goal contributions in Europe this season

There has been a lot of entertaining football so far in the 2021-22 season. While some players have excelled in the defensive phase of the game, the attackers have played some explosive football in the final third of the pitch. A few center forwards, in particular, have been absolutely sensational this season.

Goals are important in any game but there are some players who score week in and week out for their side. They perform at the top level in every single game and often prove to be the difference makers for their sides. However, they are a rare breed and have continued to put on impressive displays this season as well.

Contributing even 20 goals per season remains a pipe dream for several players. Hence, any individual who manages to contribute 30 goals is a huge asset for his side. Yet, some players have managed to do the same.

On that note, let's take a look at the four players who have had 30 goal involvements this season. (2021-22)

Note: Only the top five leagues in Europe have been considered.

#4 Kylian Mbappe- 30

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe, the youngest player on this list, has been phenomenal yet again this season. The 23-year-old ace is arguably the most threatening winger in European football and for good reason.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



16/17 - 31 (24 7 )

17/18 - 38 (21 17 )

18/19 - 54 (39 15 )

19/20 - 44 (30 14 )

20/21 - 53 (42 11 )

*21/22 - 33 (19 14 )



He’s still just 23. 🤯 Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in 30+ goals in his last six seasons (out of seven in total):16/17 - 31 (2417/18 - 38 (211718/19 - 54 (391519/20 - 44 (301420/21 - 53 (4211*21/22 - 33 (1914He’s still just 23. 🤯 Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in 30+ goals in his last six seasons (out of seven in total):16/17 - 31 (24⚽️ 7🅰️)17/18 - 38 (21⚽️ 17🅰️)18/19 - 54 (39⚽️ 15🅰️)19/20 - 44 (30⚽️ 14🅰️)20/21 - 53 (42⚽️ 11🅰️)*21/22 - 33 (19⚽️ 14🅰️)He’s still just 23. 🤯 https://t.co/8S2dLGIg6V

An avid creator and expert finisher of the ball, Mbappe is already a world-beater. He can change paces quickly and beat defenders through his skill and speed. His decision-making in the final third is exquisite as well. Courtesy of which, the Paris Saint-German star has 17 goals and 13 assists in Ligue 1 this season.

One of the best wingers cum strikers in world football, Mbappe is destined for greatness over the course of his career. The French superstar achieved the feat of 30 goal involvement last season as well.

#3 Mohamed Salah- 30

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

Mohamed Salah has proved his doubters wrong this season too by scoring goals for fun. The Egyptian has experienced quite a lot of heartbreak on the international stage over the last couple of months with Egypt. He lost to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final and failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup against the same side.

However, Salah's domestic form has been imperious.

Salah Central @SalahCentral



• 20 Goals [1st]

• 30 G/As. [1st]

• 10 Match winning contributions [1st]

• 19.81 xG [1st]

• 8.5 xA [2nd]

• 14 Big chances created [2nd]



Hopefully he can end the season with his 2nd PL trophy too Mohamed Salah in the 21/22 PL season [Rank]:• 20 Goals[1st]• 30 G/As. [1st]• 10 Match winning contributions [1st]• 19.81 xG [1st]• 8.5 xA [2nd] @fbref • 14 Big chances created [2nd]Hopefully he can end the season with his 2nd PL trophy too Mohamed Salah in the 21/22 PL season [Rank]: • 20 Goals ⚽ [1st]• 30 G/As. [1st]• 10 Match winning contributions [1st] • 19.81 xG [1st] • 8.5 xA [2nd] @fbref• 14 Big chances created [2nd] Hopefully he can end the season with his 2nd PL trophy too 🏆 https://t.co/WXNYKtzvhF

Although he is not an out-and-out center forward, Salah is the primary goal-scorer for Liverpool. The African sensation has excelled under Jurgen Klopp's geggenpressing system and this season has been no different.

He has scored goals against nearly every team while providing an assist against teams he fails to score against. So the 2021-22 campaign has been an all-action affair for him so far. He has scored 20 goals and made 10 assists in 28 Premier League appearances so far.

Salah's fitness is also commendable and could play a massive role in helping Liverpool pip Manchester City to the title this season.

#2 Robert Lewandowski- 32

Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski has been the epicenter of Bayern Munich's domination in the Bundesliga again this season. The Polish forward broke the record for most goals in a single season last year (41) and is hitting the same heights again this term.

The Bavarian club could seal another league title after four victories out of their last six games. They have a 13-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski has played a crucial role in Bayern's success this year again. He has scored 31 goals and provided one assist in 28 Bundesliga appearances.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 Robert Lewandowski [30]

🥈 Karim Benzema [22]

🥉 Ciro Immobile [21]



Lonely at the top. Robert Lewandowski is the first top division player to reach 30 league goals this season.🥇 Robert Lewandowski [30]🥈 Karim Benzema [22]🥉 Ciro Immobile [21]Lonely at the top. Robert Lewandowski is the first top division player to reach 30 league goals this season.🥇 Robert Lewandowski [30]🥈 Karim Benzema [22]🥉 Ciro Immobile [21]Lonely at the top. 🚀 https://t.co/UHm35PmvRe

The striker has put his understanding of the game to good use through his intelligent movement and mesmerizing finishing abilities. What has been even more impressive is his all-round play. While he has registered only a single assist, he has facilitated play quite a bit.

Moreover, with six league games still to go, Lewandowski could cross the 40 goal mark again this season.

#1 Karim Benzema- 35

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema has been the most important player for Real Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018. He has taken the baton ever so gracefully and has delivered season after season for Los Blancos.

Quite the blockbuster hero for the 13-time Champions League winners, Benzema is always in the thick of the action. He is always looking to pounce on any opportunity and score a goal for his side. Similarly, if he is struggling in front of goal, he tries and sets up his teammates. He is always in the mix and Madrid will have him to thank if they lift the La Liga title this year.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Karim Benzema needs 8 goals in his last 9 La Liga games to reach 30 La Liga goals.



Cristiano Ronaldo (6 times).

Hugo Sanchez (1989/90).



Are the last Real Madrid players to achieve it. Karim Benzema needs 8 goals in his last 9 La Liga games to reach 30 La Liga goals.Cristiano Ronaldo (6 times).Hugo Sanchez (1989/90).Are the last Real Madrid players to achieve it. @WhoScored 🇫🇷 Karim Benzema needs 8 goals in his last 9 La Liga games to reach 30 La Liga goals.Cristiano Ronaldo (6 times).Hugo Sanchez (1989/90).Are the last Real Madrid players to achieve it. @WhoScored https://t.co/GCY3xY2aCP

To put his importance into perspective, out of Real Madrid's 61 league goals this season, Benzema has had a hand in 35 of them. His 24 goals and 11 assists make up more than 50% of his side's output in the league this year.

