4 players with the most appearances in the FIFPro World 11

The FIFPro World Players' Union, formed in 1965, has been one of the most established organizations in world football over the last five decades. The union, along with 70 affiliated player unions, have also been recognizing the 11 best players in the game for every calendar year since 2005.

Following the nomination of a 23-man squad, the top 11 players are selected. This includes one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards. The remaining outfield player spot goes to the player with the most votes.

Over the last 18 years, there have been multiple players who have been nominated multiple times. However, only a few have done well enough to win the award consistently.

On that note, let's take a look at the four players with the most appearances in the FIFPro World 11.

#4 Andres Iniesta (9)

Andres Iniesta will go down as one of the greatest midfielders of all-time

Andres Iniesta, who currently plies his trade at J1 League club Vissel Kobe, was one of the most decorated footballers during his time in Europe.

The La Masia product joined Barcelona's senior team in 2002 and went on to become a legend at the club over the next 16 years. Although it took a couple of years for Iniesta to settle into the squad, he was a regular in the team by 2006.

Under Frank Rijkaard, he honed his basic skills and developed himself as a slick & creative attacking midfielder. Following Pep Guardiola's appointment in 2008, the Spaniard realized his true potential. He became arguably the best player in the midfield three alongside Sergio Busquets and Xavi Hernandez.

In the next 10 seasons, Iniesta went on to help Barcelona lift 27 titles, including seven La Liga trophies and three UEFA Champions League titles. He was also unsurprisingly named in the FIFPro World 11 on nine consecutive occasions between 2009 and 2017, proving his incredible consistency.

One of the finest midfielders in the game, Iniesta has a case to be the greatest midfielder of his generation and few will be able to argue against the same.

#3 Sergio Ramos (11)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos was a force to be reckoned with during his time with Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos, despite being only a month away from his 37th birthday, is still performing at the highest level of the game.

The Spanish defender, who started his career at Sevilla as a right-back, joined Real Madrid in 2005. He was often aggressive and rash in his early years at the club, resulting in multiple red cards, albeit his performances were still top notch.

However, Ramos got a hold of his career during Jose Mourinho's time (2010-2013) with Los Blancos. He became a regular during the Portuguese's reign and quickly became one of the best defenders in the world.

Ramos then shifted into the centre-back role during Carlo Ancelotti's first stint (2014-2016) and became club captain after Iker Casillas' departure in 2015. The Spaniard went on to become arguably the best centre-back in world football between 2015 and 2020 as his performances were consistently exemplary.

Hence, while he was also a fine right-back, Ramos' qualities came to the fore after shifting to the centre-back role. It was no co-incidence then that he was named in the FIFPro World 11 on 11 occasions between 2008-2020, a period in which he won 22 trophies with Real Madrid.

The defender is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain and will try to help the French club win their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (15)

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently at Al Nassr, holds several enviable records in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo may be playing outside Europe this season. However, the Portuguese phenomenon, alongside Lionel Messi, ruled the roost in European football over the last two decades.

The Sporting CP academy graduate burst onto the big stage with Manchester United in 2003. He won several individual and team accolades with the Red Devils before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

During his nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo became the club's all-time top goal-scorer (451), a record that is likely to last for decades. He then went on to join Juventus in 2018 and contributed to 123 goals (101 goals, 22 assists) in just 134 games before re-joining Manchester United in 2021.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo is missing from the FIFPro World 11 for the first time since 2007.



What a run 🥲 Cristiano Ronaldo is missing from the FIFPro World 11 for the first time since 2007.What a run 🥲 https://t.co/DinDGPxfJf

The Portuguese icon gave his all to the Red Devils before the club mutually terminated his agreement in November last year. He then joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr and has already scored eight times in six appearances for his new team.

However, following his disappointing performances last year, Ronaldo failed to make the FIFPro World 11 this term. This put an end to his run of making it into the team for 15 consecutive years.

During this period, Ronaldo won 30 titles, including five UEFA Champions League trophies while also winning five Ballons d'Or and two FIFA The Best awards.

#1 Lionel Messi (16)

Lionel Messi won the FIFA The Best Men's Player award for 2022 after a stellar year

Lionel Messi has arguably achieved "G.O.A.T" status after lifting the FIFA World Cup last year.

The Argentinian maestro was also recognized for it as he was awarded the FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award for 2022 earlier this week. During the same ceremony, he was also named in the FIFPro World 11 for the 16th consecutive year.

The second La Masia product on this list, Messi joined the Barcelona senior set-up in 2005 and started playing to his potential almost immediately. The winger's dribbling ability and quality on and off the ball was evident during his formative years, something he perfected during the late 2000s.

433 @433 𝐍𝐎 𝐎𝐍𝐄 has more FIFPro World 11 appearances than Lionel Messi (16) 🤯 𝐍𝐎 𝐎𝐍𝐄 has more FIFPro World 11 appearances than Lionel Messi (16) 🤯 https://t.co/dNp7YiOLA4

The Barcelona legend was already a star by 2006 and only got better with age. Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for the Blaugrana, winning 37 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and has recorded 28 goals and 31 assists in 62 appearances for the French giants. La Pulga also recorded seven goals and three assists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to win the Golden Ball award, given to the player of the tournament.

Messi's performances over the past year have proved that he still has what it takes to deliver at the top level despite being 35 years old. It might not come as a surprise to many if Messi is named in the FIFPro World 11 a couple more times in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes