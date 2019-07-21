4 players Arsenal could sign in the coming days

Arsenal are heavily linked with a move for Dani Ceballos

The summer transfer season is in full swing and the European heavyweights are bending over backwards to seal the service of their top targets. So far we have already seen some high profile deals taking place and there might be much more drama coming our way in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Europa League finalists Arsenal are going through a quiet transfer window as they haven't finalized any major transfer business so far. However, recently, in the press in the conference, Unai Emry suggested that there will be some exciting new arrivals in the coming days.

Arsenal failed to seal their spot in the Champions League last season. To get back into this prestigious competition, they might need to add some essence of depth and exciting talent in some areas of their squad.

On this note, let us take a look at 4 players Gunners could sign in the summer.

#4 Kieran Tierney

Kieren Tierney

Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as one of the most exciting full-backs in the world after a series of thumping performances for Scottish Premier League champions Celtic in the recent times.

The 22-year-old boasts immense agility and can comfortably surge forward down the flank to participate in the attack and rush back to defend for his team. Given the fact that he is just 22 years old, he could improve further at Arsenal and could provide them with a long term solution at the left-back position.

The reports insist that Arsenal has submitted a £25 million bid to Celtic for the left-back.

#3 William Saliba

William Saliba

One of the areas where Arsenal would be desperately looking to strengthen is the defence. The Gunners have been strongly linked with Saint-Étienne centre back William Saliba for a possible transfer.

The 18-year-old is a highly rated defender who has come through the ranks of Saint-Étienne in the 2018-19 campaign.

Latest reports claim that Arsenal have beaten arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign William Saliba for €30 million. The report further suggests that he will spend the next season with Saint-Étienne on loan from Arsenal.

