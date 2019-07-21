×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 players Arsenal could sign in the coming days

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    21 Jul 2019, 12:37 IST

Arsenal are heavily linked with a move for Dani Ceballos
Arsenal are heavily linked with a move for Dani Ceballos

The summer transfer season is in full swing and the European heavyweights are bending over backwards to seal the service of their top targets. So far we have already seen some high profile deals taking place and there might be much more drama coming our way in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Europa League finalists Arsenal are going through a quiet transfer window as they haven't finalized any major transfer business so far. However, recently, in the press in the conference, Unai Emry suggested that there will be some exciting new arrivals in the coming days.

Arsenal failed to seal their spot in the Champions League last season. To get back into this prestigious competition, they might need to add some essence of depth and exciting talent in some areas of their squad.

On this note, let us take a look at 4 players Gunners could sign in the summer.


#4 Kieran Tierney

Kieren Tierney
Kieren Tierney

Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as one of the most exciting full-backs in the world after a series of thumping performances for Scottish Premier League champions Celtic in the recent times.

The 22-year-old boasts immense agility and can comfortably surge forward down the flank to participate in the attack and rush back to defend for his team. Given the fact that he is just 22 years old, he could improve further at Arsenal and could provide them with a long term solution at the left-back position.

The reports insist that Arsenal has submitted a £25 million bid to Celtic for the left-back.


#3 William Saliba

William Saliba
William Saliba
Advertisement

One of the areas where Arsenal would be desperately looking to strengthen is the defence. The Gunners have been strongly linked with Saint-Étienne centre back William Saliba for a possible transfer.

The 18-year-old is a highly rated defender who has come through the ranks of Saint-Étienne in the 2018-19 campaign.

Latest reports claim that Arsenal have beaten arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign William Saliba for €30 million. The report further suggests that he will spend the next season with Saint-Étienne on loan from Arsenal.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football Daniel Ceballos William Saliba Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News Leisure Reading
Advertisement
5 players Arsenal could target as alternatives to Wilfried Zaha
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal close in on Dani Ceballos loan deal
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar tells Barca players he's coming
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal should avoid signing Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners reach agreement to sign William Saliba
RELATED STORY
Analysing Mesut Özil's 200 appearances for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Atletico close to shock deal for Madrid's James
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Inter travel for Lukaku talks as PSG lower Neymar valuation
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree deal to sign William Saliba 
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar's father to meet with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us