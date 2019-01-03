4 players Arsenal should sign in the transfer market this January

Arsenal celebrate a goal against Fulham during their start of the year EPL game.

Arsenal commenced their 2019 year with a flattering 4-1 win over their city-rivals Fulham, but they are in need of some quality reinforcements in the winter transfer market, as injuries have played a significant part in their season this term.

In addition to that, several forwards in the current Arsenal squad are ageing and some fresh blood in the dressing room is necessary. The likes of Mkhitaryan and Ozil have entered their 30s and Aubameyang is at 29. The North Londoners are heavily linked to a few young-stars but none of the transfers has yet materialised.

Arsenal's performance in the winter transfer market will be the decider of the remainder of the season. A top 4 finish with the current squad looks a big deal for Emery's side, so the Gunners might want to sign some brilliant players if they are to dream about Champions League football.

Arsenal has been linked with several players, but apart from that, these are the 3 important transfers they must complete in order to compete for the title, or at least for a top 4 finish.

#4 Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

Bailly might be leaving Old Trafford this January.

If Manchester United successfully sign either Kostas Manolas or Kalidou Koulibaly, Eric Bailly might be on his way out. And he would be a perfect choice for the Gunners. Bailly is only 24, and getting him for a loan deal until the end of the season, or a permanent transfer worth €15 to €20 million would be great and cheap for the Emirates outfit.

A much better choice compared to Cahill, Eric Bailly is similarly an outcast at Manchester United, although that could alter with Ole’s firing. That could work in Arsenal’s favour as a cut-price deal has been touted. The Ivorian is strong, athletic, and surprisingly skilful.

The Gunners are in true need of some world-class reinforcements in their defensive line-up, as they have conceded nearly 31 goals in 21 games, twice as much as their fierce rivals Chelsea.

With Holding out, the Arsenal board will have to get at least one quality defender in this transfer window. Shkodran Mustafi is clearly not good enough, and Laurent Koscienly's season-long injury has forced him to start from scratch. Sokratis is the only defender Arsenal can rely on, and as he is Emery's choice, he will be in the squad for the years to come.

Eric Bailly will certainly solve the defensive crisis in the Arsenal squad, but the deal is still not complete. According to the Express, Bailly is allowed to leave Manchester United in January.

