×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 players Arsenal should sign in the transfer market this January

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
03 Jan 2019, 22:49 IST

Arsenal celebratea goal against Fulham during their start of the year EPL game.
Arsenal
celebrate
a goal against Fulham during their start of the year EPL game.

Arsenal commenced their 2019 year with a flattering 4-1 win over their city-rivals Fulham, but they are in need of some quality reinforcements in the winter transfer market, as injuries have played a significant part in their season this term.

In addition to that, several forwards in the current Arsenal squad are ageing and some fresh blood in the dressing room is necessary. The likes of Mkhitaryan and Ozil have entered their 30s and Aubameyang is at 29. The North Londoners are heavily linked to a few young-stars but none of the transfers has yet materialised.

Arsenal's performance in the winter transfer market will be the decider of the remainder of the season. A top 4 finish with the current squad looks a big deal for Emery's side, so the Gunners might want to sign some brilliant players if they are to dream about Champions League football.

Arsenal has been linked with several players, but apart from that, these are the 3 important transfers they must complete in order to compete for the title, or at least for a top 4 finish.

#4 Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

Bailly might be leaving Old Trafford this January.
Bailly might be leaving Old Trafford this January.

If Manchester United successfully sign either Kostas Manolas or Kalidou Koulibaly, Eric Bailly might be on his way out. And he would be a perfect choice for the Gunners. Bailly is only 24, and getting him for a loan deal until the end of the season, or a permanent transfer worth €15 to €20 million would be great and cheap for the Emirates outfit.

A much better choice compared to Cahill, Eric Bailly is similarly an outcast at Manchester United, although that could alter with Ole’s firing. That could work in Arsenal’s favour as a cut-price deal has been touted. The Ivorian is strong, athletic, and surprisingly skilful.

The Gunners are in true need of some world-class reinforcements in their defensive line-up, as they have conceded nearly 31 goals in 21 games, twice as much as their fierce rivals Chelsea.

With Holding out, the Arsenal board will have to get at least one quality defender in this transfer window. Shkodran Mustafi is clearly not good enough, and Laurent Koscienly's season-long injury has forced him to start from scratch. Sokratis is the only defender Arsenal can rely on, and as he is Emery's choice, he will be in the squad for the years to come.

Eric Bailly will certainly solve the defensive crisis in the Arsenal squad, but the deal is still not complete. According to the Express, Bailly is allowed to leave Manchester United in January.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Denis Suarez Eric Bailly Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
A huge football enthusiast, and a die-hard Gunner. Well, undoubtedly, a passionate writer as well.
3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Emery gives update on...
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should sell in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
6 players Arsenal want to sign in January
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal sell Aaron Ramsey in January?
RELATED STORY
5 players Arsenal should sell in January
RELATED STORY
3 January Targets that could power Arsenal into the Top four
RELATED STORY
5 players Newcastle United want to sign in January
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal should sign Eric Bailly from...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us