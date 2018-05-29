4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European Supremacy

La Liga transfer window opens on the 1st of June and we take a look at the players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European Supremacy

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 14:20 IST

Roma thrashed Barcelona out of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League

The Galacticos are dominating Europe and have won the Champions League for the 13th time, making it four in the last five years. On the other hand, their arch-rivals Barcelona were nowhere near their best in Europe and once again came up short in the Champions League this season.

They have failed to go past the quarter-finals in the last three years and were far from convincing. FC Barcelona have significant issues to address, both in midfield and defence. They need to add some quality reinforcements if they are to challenge for their sixth European crown next season.

On that note, let's take a look at the players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European Supremacy

#4 Jorginho

One of Europe's best central midfielders right now

Brazilian-born Jorginho has been one of the standout performers in Italy this season and the heartbeat of the Napoli side. The 26-year-old is a deep-lying creative midfielder, who possesses great passing abilities. Jorginho has been on the radar of quite a few Premier League clubs as well.

He can control the tempo of the game and contribute a lot to his team's attacking play. He has made 37 appearances for Napoli in 2017/18 and led them to a second place finish in the Serie A. He scored 3 goals and assisted 4 more this season.

He averages 2 tackles, 97 passes, and 1.5 key passes per game in 2017/18, showing that he can defend and attack. His work-rate is phenomenal, and he has the ability to break down opponents' play.

Though Paulinho is a good midfielder, Barcelona needs someone who can take them to the next level, and Jorginho certainly can do that. He could reduce the workload on Sergio Busquets as well and will cost around £50 million.