Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

4 players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European Supremacy

La Liga transfer window opens on the 1st of June and we take a look at the players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European Supremacy

sujith mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 14:20 IST
33.92K

Roma thrashed Barcelona out of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League
Roma thrashed Barcelona out of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League

The Galacticos are dominating Europe and have won the Champions League for the 13th time, making it four in the last five years. On the other hand, their arch-rivals Barcelona were nowhere near their best in Europe and once again came up short in the Champions League this season.

They have failed to go past the quarter-finals in the last three years and were far from convincing. FC Barcelona have significant issues to address, both in midfield and defence. They need to add some quality reinforcements if they are to challenge for their sixth European crown next season.

On that note, let's take a look at the players Barcelona need to sign to regain their European Supremacy

#4 Jorginho

One of Europe's best central midfielders right now
One of Europe's best central midfielders right now

Brazilian-born Jorginho has been one of the standout performers in Italy this season and the heartbeat of the Napoli side. The 26-year-old is a deep-lying creative midfielder, who possesses great passing abilities. Jorginho has been on the radar of quite a few Premier League clubs as well.

He can control the tempo of the game and contribute a lot to his team's attacking play. He has made 37 appearances for Napoli in 2017/18 and led them to a second place finish in the Serie A. He scored 3 goals and assisted 4 more this season.

He averages 2 tackles, 97 passes, and 1.5 key passes per game in 2017/18, showing that he can defend and attack. His work-rate is phenomenal, and he has the ability to break down opponents' play.

Though Paulinho is a good midfielder, Barcelona needs someone who can take them to the next level, and Jorginho certainly can do that. He could reduce the workload on Sergio Busquets as well and will cost around £50 million.

La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Football Top 5/Top 10 Ernesto Valverde
Page 1 of 4 Next
5 Players Barcelona Should Sign This Summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 4 players who can reduce Lionel Messi's workload
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €150 million if...
RELATED STORY
Thrive or barely survive: Why not every good player is...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona MUST NOT sack Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 5 players the club can sign this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Barcelona should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Barcelona players who became managers
RELATED STORY
4 Lionel Messi records that would be difficult to break
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018