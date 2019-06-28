4 players Barcelona should offload this summer

Coutinho could be on his way out of Barcelona

It has been a relatively quiet summer till this point at Barcelona, as the only two arrivals so far have been those of Frenkie de Jong who was signed back in January as well as goalkeeper Neto who will join the team from Valencia on July 1 as the swap replacement for Jasper Cillessen who went the other way.

However, a number of deals are still expected to be completed over the next two months as the Catalans have been linked with a number of big names as they seek to augment their squad ahead of another Champions League assault next season.

Despite winning the LaLiga at a canter last season, the consensus in many quarters is that the Blaugrana underperformed seeing as they failed in their quest to conquer Europe while their Copa del Rey final loss to Valencia also left a bitter taste in their mouth.

A lot of players underperformed over the course of the season and might have to be let go, while others could be sold to generate funds for upcoming transfers. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of four players Barcelona should consider selling this summer.

#1 Rafinha

Rafinha has had an injury-plagued Barcelona career

Rafinha has been a Barcelona player for the entirety of his footballing career, having joined the Barca academy in 2006 before progressing through the ranks and making his first-team debut in 2011.

However, for all the years he has spent at Barcelona, it is hard to point out too many things of note that the 26-year-old has contributed to the Blaugrana's cause, as most of his time at Nou Camp has been spent on the fringes.

He has undergone two loan spells to Eibar and Inter Milan and despite impressing somewhat, he did not see any major improvement in his quest for a starting shirt as injuries and the presence of better midfielders have hampered his chances massively.

Rafinha is the son of former Brazilian legend Mazinho as well as the younger brother of Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Throughout the course of his Barcelona career, Rafinha has been nothing more than a fringe player, evidenced by the fact that he has made just 53 LaLiga appearances in his eight-year stay at the club. With the club having more than enough capable backup options in midfield, it might be time for Rafinha to call time on his injury-plagued Barcelona career.

