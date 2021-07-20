4 players who can replace Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona

Barcelona have suffered a considerable slide in recent years and have seen their fortunes dwindle in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. With the Catalan club also facing a financial crisis at the moment, players like Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho may well find themselves playing at a different club this year.

While many of Barcelona's big names have found themselves on the squad's fringes this past year, a hasty departure would be particularly harsh on Antoine Griezmann. After a difficult start to life in Barcelona, the French World Cup winner has come into his own this year and has shown more than just a few glimpses of his incredible talent.

Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours. 🇪🇸🔄



Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included.



Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Barcelona's financial reality is starting to catch up with them, however, and clearing the club's wage bill is high on Joan Laporta's list of priorities at the moment. Griezmann may well be one of the best players on offer in La Liga but his enormous salary could potentially result in the end of his stint at Barcelona.

With reports of an imminent swap deal with Atletico Madrid doing the rounds, Antoine Griezmann seems to be on his way out of Barcelona. Let's take a look at four players who could step into the Frenchman's shoes at Camp Nou this season.

#4 Alex Collado

Alex Collado is an exciting prospect

Barcelona might seem in a precarious situation at the moment but they can take solace from the fact that Laporta has faced similar issues at the club in the past. The Catalan giants were well on their way to a life of mediocrity in 2007 when they tapped into the ace up their sleeve - La Masia.

Barcelona's famed academy has come to the club's rescue time and time again over the years. Ronald Koeman made good use of La Masia's prospects last year and give another Catalan starlet his opportunity to shine this year.

Alex Collado has grown into a seasoned campaigner as Barcelona B's captain and his maturity and understanding of the team's ethos could make him the ideal replacement for Antoine Griezmann. Barcelona do not have the funds to pull off another high-profile signing and could place their faith in the young La Masia product this season.

#3 Joao Felix

Joao Felix is one of La Liga's most exciting talents

With talks of a swap deal with Atletico Madrid underway, Antoine Griezmann could return to the Spanish capital this summer. Saul Niguez is currently tipped to make the move to Barcelona but reports suggest that talks have stalled over the past week.

Barcelona could do with an additional forward player if Griezmann leaves the club and Joao Felix could be the ideal choice. The Portuguese youngster has not been at his best this year and has fallen down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have reportedly put a twist in negotiations...https://t.co/U8j0WZ1mi4 — AS English (@English_AS) July 16, 2021

With Diego Simeone opting to field Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente over Felix, a switch to Barcelona may well work wonders for the dynamic forward. Joao Felix still has plenty to learn in La Liga and a stint under Lionel Messi's wing could make him a force to be reckoned with.

