4 players Chelsea failed to sign this summer

Chelsea couldn't deliver Sarri some of his preferred players this summer

Chelsea ended the transfer window with a bang. They signed 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a record fee and also wrapped up a loan deal for Mateo Kovacic. That being said, their window could have gone much better.

The Blues started their window slowly after a delay in sacking Antonio Conte and appointing Maurizio Sarri. When finally took charge in mid-July, he also got Jorginho with him from Napoli. The Brazil-born Italian became the club’s first signing.

After Sarri’s arrival, Chelsea were linked with a host of names but only a few of them were Chelsea’s actual targets. Many of their targets were Serie A superstars Sarri was familiar with but the Blues were beaten to the signing of some of their main targets or were unable to push a deal through.

Despite their positive end to the window, a glance at the transfer targets Chelsea failed to sign in the summer indicates that they may not have got all the players they wanted.

#4. Aleksandr Golovin

Golovin opted to join Monaco despite interest from Juventus and Chelsea

Russia’s Aleksandr Golovin was one of the stars of the World Cup but the young midfielder’s stock was already on the rise even before his performance at the World Cup.

Golovin was a summer transfer target for Juventus, Chelsea and Monaco. The Blues were reportedly front-runners for the 22-year-old’s signature for most of the window before Monaco stepped up their interest in the player.

Eventually, the Ligue 1 side were able to sign the player for a fee of around £30 million and on a five-year contract.

According to Monaco’s vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, the project Monaco had to offer for Golovin was more suited for a player involved in a transition phase and understandably so considering the gems that they have unearthed in recent seasons.

"They really were complicated. Honestly, until the last moment, I was not sure that I would be able to coordinate this transfer.

In addition to Chelsea, there was Juventus for Golovin. In early May this year, I heard from one the leaders of the Turin club that Aleksandr’s transfer to their team was a done deal.

However, our main competitor was Chelsea. I believe Monaco offered more favourable conditions for the club and a more understandable sports project for Golovin.

Chelsea – this is a top club, which I treat with great respect. However, the midfield in the English team is overloaded. In my opinion, Golovin will definitely play in any of the leading clubs in the world. But it will take him some time, a transition stage.”

