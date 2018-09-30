4 players Chelsea FC should hold on to

Over the years, Chelsea FC has shown the inability to hold on to promising young players who have moved on to other clubs and become superstars there. Mohammed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are the first few examples that come to mind. How did they slip the net at Chelsea? It's baffling, to say the least.

Is it a lack of talent-spotting ability? I sure hope not. Even Romelu Lukaku was not given much of a chance to prove himself at Chelsea. He was sold to Everton and scored plenty of goals there. Having said that, it's important for Chelsea to stop making the mistake of selling their best players. Youngster or veteran, the club must find a way to hold on to their best players. Here are four players Chelsea must hold on to at any cost.

N'Golo Kante

Let us not mince matters: N'Golo Kante is currently the world's best defensive midfielder. His eye for danger and ball recovery in front of goal is absolutely phenomenal.

Though Kante operated as a defensive midfielder under Antonio Conte, the Frenchman has been asked to play a more attacking role by the new Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri. Sarri has asked the Frenchman to contribute with goals and assists in the final third.

Kante attracted huge bids from PSG in the summer transfer window and Chelsea did well to ward off the pressure. Kante has a 68% tackle success rate, 945 recoveries and 329 interceptions in the Premier League. He'd do well to improve on his attacking prowess and become the complete central midfielder.

