Chelsea will welcome Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, November 3, in what will be the Blues' last game in Group E of the UEFA Champions League this season.

Having already qualified and also secured top spot in their group, the game against Dinamo Zagreb will be for mere formalities.

However, Chelsea head coach Graham Potter will be expecting a reaction from his team, following a shambolic performance against Brighton over the weekend. The Blues were thorned apart by a relatively impressive Brighton side at the Amex Stadium, courtesy of a 4-1 scoreline.

As such, a couple of players who started the disappointing game over the weekend could be dropped from the starting XI against Dinamo Zagreb.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at four such players who could be dropped to the bench by Potter.

#4 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The English midfielder was among a couple of Chelsea players who had a disappointing performance against Brighton over the weekend.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek started in a midfield pivot alongside Mateo Kovacic, but the duo were largely overrun by Brighton players.

He was also guilty of scoring an own goal for the Blues in the 14th minute, with Brighton going 2-0 up from a well-taken corner.

#3 Marc Cucurella

Cucurella joined the Blues from Brighton

The Spanish defender has looked less convincing for Chelsea since his big-money summer transfer from Premier League club Brighton.

Despite having a decent start to life in West London, Marc Cucurella's form has gradually reduced as he looks less confident in defense.

The 24-year-old was greatly exposed by Brighton over the weekend, where he started in the right-centre-back position.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Ex Aston Villa & @talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has not been impressed by Marc Cucurella. Ex Aston Villa & @talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has not been impressed by Marc Cucurella. https://t.co/sG0HHkByhx

He could be dropped by Potter from the starting XI against Dinamo Zagreb, as Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly back in training. The Senegalese defender has been out with a minor injury since playing against Brentford in the Premier League.

#2 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa against Salzburg - UEFA Champions League

The Spanish shot-stopper was handed a big blow by Brighton over the weekend, who dented his decent run of form in goal for Chelsea.

Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded three goals during the first 45 minutes of the Blues' Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium.

He was surprisingly subbed off at half-time by Potter, with Edouard Mendy coming on to take his place for the second part of the encounter. The substitution summed up Kepa's poor showing against Brighton.

Prior to the heavy league defeat over the weekend, the world's most-expensive goalkeeper kept five clean sheets in his last seven appearances.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Kepa’s Premier League save percentage this season of 91.3% is 12.6% ahead of any other goalkeeper… 🤯 Kepa’s Premier League save percentage this season of 91.3% is 12.6% ahead of any other goalkeeper… 🤯 https://t.co/ocLRSePUeS

Kepa could be dropped to the bench against Dinamo Zagreb, with Mendy possibly getting his first start for Chelsea since September.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Sterling has scored three Premier League goals for Chelsea this season

Another player Potter could drop ahead of the Blues' last UEFA Champions League group stage game is Raheem Sterling.

The English forward hasn't been at his best in recent games for the West London club, despite a decent start to the ongoing season.

Many fans may argue that Sterling's poor form could be linked to him being played out of position by Potter, notably at wing-back. However, he tends to look clumsy and short of ideas in attack on some occasions.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Pat Nevin feels that Raheem Sterling form is a concern. Pat Nevin feels that Raheem Sterling form is a concern. https://t.co/V9efSxtqew

The 27-year-old could possibly be dropped from the starting XI against Zagreb by Potter as a reaction to his poor showing against Brighton over the weekend.

Poll : 0 votes