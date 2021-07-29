4 players who lost their way after being named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist

Plenty of players have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or and have managed to stay at the top consistently. Players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two most prolific Ballon d'Or winners, are two such examples. While Messi holds the record for most Ballon d'Ors with six, Ronaldo is just behind him with five.

Some players have lost their way after Ballon d'Or nomination

Although many players that have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or have been in and around the list for many years, there are some players who lost their way after getting nominated for the award. These players were brilliant during the start of their careers but faded away due to various reasons.

On that note, here's a look at five such players who lost their way after being named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist:

#4 Ricardo Quaresma

Quaresma failed to stay on top of his game after his Ballon d'Or nomination in 2007

Before Cristiano Ronaldo became the player he has become, there was another talented winger at Sporting CP who looked as though he had the potential to become a world-beater.

An exciting winger, quick and devastating in one-on-one situations against opposing defenders, Ricardo Quaresma was outstanding for Portugal at the 2000 UEFA European under-17 tournament, which they won. The next year, he made his senior club debut at just 17, helping Sporting CP win a League and Cup double.

A young Ronaldo was still plying his trade at the club's academy while Quaresma seemingly had the world at his feet. But things panned out differently for both players.

Ronaldo went on to become one of the greatest to play the game, winning the Ballon d'Or five times and numerous club trophies. Meanwhile, Quaresma failed to fulfil his potential, moving to various clubs throughout his career, including Barcelona, Porto and Real Madrid. But he only managed to feature on the Ballon d'Or shortlist once, doing so in 2007.

Ricardo Quaresma is back in Portugal after signing for Vitoria 🇵🇹



And his announcement video is something special 👑pic.twitter.com/cNgYYXtCxY — Goal (@goal) September 7, 2020

Quaresma, though, was able to settle at Besiktas in the latter stages of his career, becoming a key player of the team. Now 37, the winger plays for Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

#4 Mario Balotelli

Balotelli was always criticised for his lack of discipline and poor attitude

When Mario Balotelli produced a brilliant display for Italy against Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2012, it looked like he was destined for stardom. At the time he was only 21.

He was coming off a brilliant campaign with Manchester City, scoring 13 goals in 23 games in the Premier League. He helped the club seal the league title by providing the assist to Sergio Aguero's memorable injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers on the last day of the season.

Balotelli's performance earned him a place on the Ballon d'Or shortlist in 2012, where he finished 23rd in the rankings. Despite all the controversies surrounding him, it looked like the Italian was destined for big things. But things turned out differently for him.

Since being on the Ballon d'Or shortlist, Balotelli has been unable to settle at any club he has joined. He did have a good spell with AC Milan after joining them from Manchester City in 2013. But his decision to move back to the Premier League with Liverpool was the beginning of his downfall.

He was loaned back to AC Milan after a disappointing campaign at Liverpool and could not capture his form at the San Siro. The Italian subsequently joined Nice on a free transfer.

While he had a resurgence at Nice, scoring 43 goals in 76 appearances, a goal drought in 2018-19 once again saw his sulky side resurface as he joined Marseille on a free transfer.

Mario Balotelli 🇮🇹 👑

The Most Talented Striker of His Generation 🔥 💪



(Wasted Talent 😞 Player Comp) pic.twitter.com/lMvaIT3yBp — Italy Propaganda 🇮🇹⚽️ (@ItalyProp) July 21, 2021

Now 30, the former Ballon d'Or nominee is a free agent, nine years after becoming the toast of his country.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav