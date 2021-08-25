4 players Manchester City can sign instead of Harry Kane

After a lot of speculation, the Harry Kane saga has finally ended, as the Englishman announced that he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Manchester City have been tracking him for a while now, even making a €150 million bid for the striker. With Pep Guardiola admittedly a big fan of Kane, it was no surprise he was on the list of wanted players alongside Jack Grealish, who completed his move from Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

With Daniel Levy being a tough negotiator and Kane being the face of Tottenham Hotspur right now, City have been told to stop their pursuit of the English captain. Considering Sergio Aguero's recent departure for Barcelona, City are very much in need of an out-and-out striker.

Let's take a look at four alternatives to Harry Kane for Manchester City.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal

Football fans were met with surprise as many news outlets reported Manchester City's interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker has been at Arsenal for the past three years, becoming the club's captain in the process. Undoubtedly one of Arsenal's most important players, Aubameyang has experienced a rough patch over the past few months.

Having started out excellently, Aubameyang went on to impress Premier League viewers with his goalscoring prowess. Aubameyang even won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2019, cementing his place as one of the league's best attackers.

"Man City are one of few teams who could afford to sign Aubameyang this window, and if you put him in their side he’d score a shedload. Top scorer in the league, no doubt.



"He and Harry Kane are also polar opposites."



Oh transfer window, never change❤️https://t.co/Q16gUGq8Ib — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) August 25, 2021

There is no doubt Aubameyang would be a formidable addition to the City squad. Adept at making runs into the box, Aubameyang would certainly flourish with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish playing behind him.

However, with less than a week left until the closure of the transfer window, the likelihood of this transfer is certainly on the lower side.

#3 Dusan Vlahovic | Fiorentina

Hellas Verona FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic has become a household name ever since the opening of the transfer window.

The Fiorentina man was hugely impressive last season, scoring 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances. Born in Belgrade, the Serbian started his career with Partizan before moving to Fiorentina.

The Serbian youngster has garnered admiration from several top clubs in Europe and could secure a big-money move in the coming days. Considering he is still only 21, he offers great value for the investment.

Manchester City have eyed Florentina's Dusan Vlahovic as Harry Kane alternative.



[@repubblica via @City_Xtra] pic.twitter.com/KiHtdGlKzP — VBET News (@VBETnews) August 25, 2021

While Tottenham Hotspur have themselves been interested in the 21-year-old, they will no longer need him after Harry Kane's decision to remain at the club. With the door open for Vlahovic's transfer, it remains to be seen who will capitalize and sign the young striker.

