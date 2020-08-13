The transfer window has been open for about 2 weeks and, like every other window, Manchester United have been linked with a host of players.

Manchester United had a pretty good campaign as they managed to finish 3rd in the Premier League and secure Champions League football after a good run of form during the second half of the season.

Are you happy with your team’s finish in the 2019/20 #PL season? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Kf7HQ47PBJ — Premier League (@premierleague) July 27, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been pretty good with his transfers for Manchester United, and all his signings have made an impact for the club. Bruno Fernandes' arrival brought about a change in fortunes for the club, while the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire have strengthened the defence considerably. Even Daniel James has had a decent debut campaign if one takes into account that this was his first ever season in the Premier League.

Having finished 3rd this season, Manchester United will try to further bridge the gap between them and the top 2, and having a good transfer window will certainly go a long way in doing that. On that note, here's four players who could sign for Manchester United this summer.

#4 Alex Telles

Alex Telles might be a good pick for Manchester United.

Alex Telles has proven his quality time and again in the Portuguese league for FC Porto, and it looks like he could be rewarded for his consistent performances with a move elsewhere this summer. The Brazilian left-back was in terrific form for his club as they won the league.

He was outstanding going forward as he managed to score 11 goals and assist a further 8 in 31 league games. The former Galatasaray player was also vital at the back as his team conceded just 22 times in 34 games. Telles is good crosser of the ball, has a good shot in him and is pretty quick, which makes him the perfect modern day full-back.

Manchester United are going to ‘advance’ to sign Porto left-back Alex Telles. United are said to be more confident about spending in Portugal following the success of Bruno Fernandes’ transfer from Sporting back in January. (source: Correio da Manhã via @Sport_Witness) #MUFC — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) August 4, 2020

Left-back is certainly a position where United can improve and Telles perfectly fits the bill. Although Luke Shaw has been impressive this year, he is highly injury prone, whereas, Brandon Williams has looked out of position at left-back recently. With Diogo Dalot not featuring a lot for United, they could sell him and move Brandon Williams to right-back.

United could make use of the funds they raise by selling Dalot to buy Telles. With his contract expiring next summer, he could potentially be available for a bargain fee of £20-25 million.

#3 Donny van de Beek

Chelsea FC v AFC Ajax: Group H - UEFA Champions League

It was widely expected that Jack Grealish would be one of Manchester United's top targets in the transfer window in their search for a creative midfielder, who could rotate with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

However, with Aston Villa staying up in the Premier League, Grealish could cost upwards of £70 million. In such a scenario, United could turn towards other players, and Donny van de Beek represents the ideal combination of quality and affordability.

The Dutch midfielder has been highly impressive for Ajax over the last 2-3 seasons and has captured the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world. He was one of the major driving forces behind their incredible run to the UCL semi-final in the 18/19 season. A creative player, van de Beek predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder or as a central midfielder. He has also played in defensive midfield on a few occasions, which showcases his versatile nature.

He scored 10 goals and created 11 in 37 games across all competitions this season. Manchester United don't have any creative midfielders other than Fernandes and Pogba, and an injury to one of them could have a severe impact on the team's fortunes.

Van de Beek would be an excellent option to have in such a scenario and it would also enable Solskjaer to rotate his players. The Ajax player should be available for about €35-40 million.

#2 Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes has attracted the interest of quite a few clubs this summer, and the young centre-back will be leaving Lille this transfer window. The likes of Napoli, Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United have been linked with the 22-year-old and reportedly, he will choose the club he wants to join by the end of this week.

The Brazilian played 34 games this season for Lille and was arguably one of their standout players. While Manchester United have improved defensively, there is certainly room for further improvement, and Gabriel could be the ideal choice for United.

The centre-back duo of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof has been found wanting for lack of pace, and Manchester United could target a quick centre-back, who would work well with Maguire.

Gabriel has all the tools that a modern-day centre-back needs. He is quick, good in the air and is good at tackling as well. He also suits Manchester United's style of play as he is a ball-playing centre-back, and being left-footed he would compliment Maguire.

While the likes of Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are pretty good, they have proven to be highly injury-prone and hence, Solskjaer could go after a centre-back like Gabriel.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's top target.

No surprises here! Jadon Sancho is United's priority signing this summer and the club are willing to do pretty much anything to bring the Englishman back to Manchester.

Manchester United haven't had a genuine right winger for a very long time, and bringing in someone like Sancho would be a long-term solution for that problem.

Christian Falk: "I can confirm what Fabrizio [Romano] is saying, there is an agreement with Sancho [with #mufc]." #mulive [pod save the ball] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 11, 2020

The Borussia Dortmund star scored 20 and created a further 20 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

He has proven himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga and it is clear why Manchester United want to buy him. He is quick, has an eye for a goal, creates plenty of chances, is a good dribbler and would be the perfect fit for Solskjaer's system.

#mufc and Borussia Dortmund are still negotiating for Jadon Sancho. Sancho's people will talk with Dortmund [@FabrizioRomano, pod save the ball] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 11, 2020

While Dortmund's sporting director and many players have come out and said that Sancho will stay, it is expected that Manchester United will not stop in their pursuit for him.

A front-line consisting of the likes of Rashford, Martial, Greenwood and Sancho with Bruno Fernandes and Pogba behind them could cause serious problems for the opposition on a regular basis.