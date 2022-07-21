4 players signed this summer who scored on their debuts in the pre-season

Many players have found themselves at new clubs in the ongoing 2022 summer transfer window. Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Christian Eriksen are some of the elite players who have completed transfers to new clubs this summer.

Signing for a new club is one thing, but finding your rhythm in your new team is another. Some players take time to settle into their new set up, while others hit the ground running in an instant.

The 2022-23 football season is yet to commence officially, but many teams are already underway with friendlies. While these games don't hold much value, it is a great way for the coach to get the team into shape and get the new signings up and running.

Some newly-recruited players are already getting it right and adapting to their new environment with relative ease. Thus, this article will take a look at four players signed this summer who have scored on their debut in the pre-season friendlies.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt

DC United v Bayern Munich - Pre-Season Friendly

Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich's latest signing of the summer. The 22-year-old joined the German club on a five-year deal from Juventus. De Ligt cost the Bavarians £68 million, making him one of the most expensive defenders in football.

Two days after completing his transfer, the Dutch centre-back played for Bayern in a pre-season friendly against MLS side D.C United. He marked his debut with a fine performance and a stunning goal.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a strike for his first Bayern goal @ESPNPlus DE LIGT WASTING NO TIME!What a strike for his first Bayern goal DE LIGT WASTING NO TIME!What a strike for his first Bayern goal 🔥 @ESPNPlus https://t.co/2tKmnr2sOh

De Ligt scored a beautiful 47th minute volley as Bayern thrashed Wayne Rooney's DC United 6-2. The former Ajax player showed that he can be effective for the German champions on both ends of the pitch.

#3 Raphinha

FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly

Brazilian winger Raphinha made the transfer window headlines for a few weeks this summer. The former Leeds United player was a top target for some elite clubs in Europe, notably Chelsea and Barcelona.

However, it was the latter who won the race to get his signature. The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Catalans for a fee of £55 million. He became their third summer recruit after Franck Kessie from AC Milan and Andreas Christensen from Chelsea.

TheFCBArmy @FCBArmy1 | Raphina's first 45'



Goal

Assists ‍♂️ ‍♂️



A magical debut for our newest Brazilian #FCB | Raphina's first 45'GoalAssists‍♂️‍♂️A magical debut for our newest Brazilian 🚨 | Raphina's first 45' 🔽1️⃣ Goal ⚽️2️⃣ Assists 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️A magical debut for our newest Brazilian💫🇧🇷🔥🔥 #FCB https://t.co/MvUmvnkTZ2

Raphinha showed the fans a glimpse of what he will offer Xavi's side in the coming season. He bagged a debut goal and two assists in Barcelona's 6-0 thumping of MLS side Inter Miami.

#2 Sadio Mane

DC United v Bayern Munich - Pre-Season Friendly

Sadio Mane is another summer signing who bagged a goal on their debut. The Senegalese star opened the scoring for Bayern Munich five minutes into their clash with D.C United. He scored via the penalty spot and also provided an assist to Serge Gnabry before he was substituted at half-time.

The 30-year-old attacker called it quits with Liverpool in June after seven seasons at Anfield. He signed a three-year deal with the German club for a fee of £35 million.

#1 Gabriel Jesus

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal F.C. - Pre-Season Test Match

Gabriel Jesus is one of Arsenal's marquee signings of the summer. The Brazilian striker made a £45 million switch from Manchester City to the Emirates to bolster Mikel Arteta's squad following Alexandre Lacazette's return to Oympique Lyon.

Jesus grabbed a brace in his first outing for the Gunners. Areta's side were 2-0 down at half-time against 2. Bundesliga side FC Nurnberg in the club's first pre-season fixture. However, the former Manchester City player came on in the second half and changed the dynamics of the game.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Gabriel Jesus scores 90 seconds into his Arsenal debut. Gabriel Jesus scores 90 seconds into his Arsenal debut. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/8eelpac648

The 25-year-old scored a debut goal in less than 90 seconds after he was subbed on. He then went ahead to score a second in the 75th minute as Arsenal sealed a 5-3 victory over the German second-division outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far