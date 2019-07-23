4 players that Chelsea should keep or loan

Chelsea are witnessing the dawn of a new era under club legend Frank Lampard.

Chelsea are witnessing the dawn of a new era under club legend Frank Lampard. It is expected that Lampard will assess every player closely this preseason. Many forgotten players have featured this preseason and many younger players have also made appearances. This shows that Chelsea has adopted a new approach with the appointment of Frank Lampard.

The new approach is also an indirect result of the transfer ban. Since they cannot buy any players, it seems logical that their loan army and academy is finally being implemented into the first team set up.

For years, there have been complaints about the lack of chances at Stamford Bridge for their youth products. Not many youth players have been able to make it to the first-team squad. The loanees have not gotten a fair amount of chances either.

Things, however, look to be changing as Lampard is giving a lot of attention to all the players at his disposal and is evaluating everything before finalizing his squad. The transfer ban is another huge factor that is probably pushing Lampard into trusting these young players.

As Chelsea’s final squad starts to take shape, we take a look at 4 players Chelsea should look to keep or loan this season.

1. Keep - Kurt Zouma

Everton FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Kurt Zouma’s impact at Everton last season cannot be summed up in a few words. He was an absolute rock at the heart of their defence, tackling, clearing and heading his way through all perils in his way. Everton’s defence last season received an instant boost whenever Zouma was leading their backline.

Now, Zouma was rated highly at Stamford Bridge in 2014 when he was a very young player. At that time, his promotion to the first team was relatively early. Injuries followed and Zouma just couldn’t make it back into the team.

However, after last season, he is touted to become an integral part of the Chelsea squad. The Blues’ defence last season often lacked concentration and seemed to fade away for phases. What Zouma’s inclusion will do is bring a sense of awareness and stabilize the often turbulent Chelsea backline.

His game has a sense of maturity to it. It is often seen that Zouma takes responsibility in pressure situations and more often than not come out on the winning side. Zouma’s heading is also fantastic which only adds to his game.

Chelsea should look to keep Zouma at Stamford Bridge and allow him to express himself freely in the Chelsea backline.

