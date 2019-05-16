4 Players That Will Bring Champions League Glory To Barcelona

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.17K // 16 May 2019, 16:20 IST

FC Barcelona v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

After their recent humiliation in the Champions League by Liverpool, one thing remained with Barcelona; their urgent need to reinforce their squad this summer.

Barcelona, though winning La Liga, haven’t been convincing enough this season and the failures of their arch-rivals Real Madrid has looked like what has really masked their deficiencies. That, coupled with their win over Manchester United, most pundits and critics started to see as if Barca were in a shape to win everything this season.

The moment Liverpool beat them 4-0 was when everyone started to notice the holes that are in this team. The team, though, isn’t such a bad team if you look at it, but isn’t that great either. When Messi can’t bail them out, they appear incapable of doing much damage to strong teams.

Now, Barca have a summer where they will have the opportunity to try and restructure their squad and get them back to the heights they want. The need an almost entire overhaul of their midfield and their step to signing Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong is a move in the right direction. They also look they are in desperate need of a quality centre back, a right back and at least a striker.

Barca, have a history of recruiting some of the best talents in the world over the years and this isn’t going to be different. They will want to do the same this summer, and here’s the list of the talents they should consider.

#4 Thomas Meunier

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Barca hasn’t settled on a full-time right-back at the club since the sensational Dani Alves left for Juventus sometime back. Right now, they have Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto competing for that position. Sergi Roberto almost certainly always gets into the team despite being a midfielder because of his superior footballing brain.

But Barca cannot deny that they need a specialist there that can nail down the position for years to come, that’s why they spent big on Semedo.

Sergi Roberto can go on and boost the Barca midfield if they can get someone to knuckle down that position. Thomas Meunier can come in and make that position his own quite easy. He’s fast, reads the game well and is good on the attack as well - he’s already scored 5 goals for PSG this season.

With him in the team, Barca will finally have someone that can complement their defence and still maraud forward for attacks also, he’ll unshackle Roberto to play in the midfield where Barca obviously needs reinforcements.

