4 players who are set to benefit from Barcelona's attacking injury concerns

Barcelona started their La Liga title defence in less than ideal circumstances, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away at the San Mames to Athletic Bilbao on matchday one. To worsen their situation, both Luis Suarez (calf) and Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) both suffered injury problems in the fixture.

The duo joins club captain Lionel Messi on the injury list. The skipper's calf injury that he suffered during pre-season got worse as he is expected to miss up to 4 weeks. None of the attackers are expected back for the next one month, at least.

As a result of this, Ernesto Valverde would not have the services of some of his most important players in crunch fixtures. While it might not be the most consummate setting for the 56-year-old, it is not exactly a doomsday scenario either.

Barcelona still have some quality players (albeit on a lower level) who can help cushion the effect of the loss of these marquee attackers, and the injury setback could actually turn out to be beneficial for these players.

In this piece, we shall highlight four players who would likely benefit the most from the injuries sustained by Messi, Suarez, and Dembele.

#4 Alex Collado

Alex Collado is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder whose versatility also sees him deployed as a winger on occasion.

The Spanish Under-21 international was born in the city of Sabadell in Catalunya (same birthplace as Sergio Busquets) and spent three years on the books of Espanyol before joining Barcelona in 2009.

Since then, it has been an upward trajectory for him, and he made his competitive debut for the senior side in a 2-0 LaLiga defeat to Celta Vigo in May 2019.

Collado is highly regarded at Barcelona, and he was one of a number of La Masia youngsters who made an impression during pre-season, making three appearances for the Blaugrana in their warm-up for the campaign.

So far, he has continued with his development in the Segunda Division with Barcelona B, but the injury crisis in attack for the first team could see him gracing the same field as Griezmann and co.

