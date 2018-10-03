4 players who might outshine Messi and Ronaldo this season

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 188 // 03 Oct 2018, 12:45 IST

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is never to end, and deservingly so, the duo have ruled Europe in terms of goals, assists and trophies for more than a decade now. Their consistency and determination are unmatchable, whilst only some have proved themselves to play near to their level of supremacy.

However, it has been a slow start for Barcelona and Messi this season, as the latter has scored just one goal in his last three games, though he still has 4 assists to his name.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has been the assist-provider than being a usual goal-scoring threat. He has had 4 assists and just 3 goals in 7 games. This may be because his strike-partner Mario Mandzukic has been more clinical in front of the goal, bagging 4 goals in just 6 games.

As the two greats of football, as people consider, have had unconvincing beginnings to their campaign, who are the players likely to outperform the duo in terms of scoring and assisting?

We have some names in mind, so let's get straight into it.

#4 Paulo Dybala

Will Dybala stick to Juventus, forever?

He is one of the most promising talents all across Europe and has been a consistent performer for Juve.

Dybala has the calibre to become the world’s best. He possesses sheer pace and incredible dribbling skills, not to underestimate his clinical finishing abilities though. Dybala alongside Ronaldo could blossom tremendously, as the Portuguese can play the role of a mentor for the Argentine.

Cristiano's knowledge and wisdom in this field will certainly come in use for the Argentine.

Dybala has had an impressive start to the Champions League this season, scoring a hattrick in his first game against the Young Boys.

He has the ability to take Juventus ahead in the tournament, and with such a quality squad, they winning the UCL does not look improbable.

