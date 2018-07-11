4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.65K // 11 Jul 2018, 02:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Juventus

After weeks of speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus for a fee in the region of £99.2 million has finally been announced.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been at Real Madrid for nine seasons after joining from Manchester United for a then world-record fee of £80m.

During his stint, the Portuguese megastar notched up 451 goals in 438 appearances, breaking a host of records in the process. He also won 16 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including two La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey crowns.

Ronaldo first hinted at a potential exit after Real Madrid accomplished their Champions League three-peat, making it a bittersweet affair for Madridistas.

It was very nice to be in Madrid. In the next few days, I will give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side.

And Serie A champions Juventus have exploited this opportunity to scoop up the Portugal captain, reportedly paying Ronaldo €30m a year.

Quite needless to say, Real Madrid have been dealt a significant blow with the announcement of Ronaldo's sensational departure and it is intriguing to see who will fill his massive boots.

Also Read: 5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Here are the 4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo decided to bid adieu to the Spanish giants.

#4 The age factor

Ronaldo - at the peak of his powers

It goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most hard-working and diligent players on the planet Earth, something that has helped him reach the pinnacle of football and stay there for as long as we can remember.

However, this doesn't mean he is getting any younger. At the moment, Ronaldo is 33 years old, an age when the majority of footballers become a shadow of their former selves by entering the twilight of their career.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has defied his age with back-to-back commendable performances, the former Real Madrid megastar showed signs of age catching up with him in the early part of the 2017-18 season.

In the early stages of the recently concluded season, the Portuguese struggled to create an impact on the pitch and looked out of his depth on several occasions. Although he made an impressive comeback afterwards, it would be unwise to turn a blind eye to his ageing figure.

The man is not red wine after all!