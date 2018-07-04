Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.08K   //    04 Jul 2018, 01:43 IST

Enter captio
Cristiano Ronaldo to bid adieu to Real Madrid?

Even a person who does not know much about football is aware of the existence of two footballers - Messi and Ronaldo. After all, they have somehow become the flagbearers of the beautiful game over the course of the past few years.

Anything that is even slightly related to these two is considered newsworthy. So it goes without saying that the news of a transfer will generate headlines like no other.

After Real Madrid clinched their third Champions League title in three years (three-peat), Ronaldo dropped a bombshell by hinting at a potential exit from the club. Although many billed this as an 'attention-seeking act', the statement did carry weight.

In the past few hours, the news of the Portuguese megastar bidding adieu to Los Blancos has caught fire. And frankly speaking, the rumor makes sense this time as Cristiano Ronaldo is 33 years old, an age when the majority of footballers become a shadow of their former selves by entering the twilight of their career.

On that note, here are 5 players who boast the potential to fill the massive boots of the Portuguese post his departure from Real Madrid.

Also Read: 5 possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo

#5 Leroy Sané

S
Sane has become a consistent figure under Pep Guardiola

Numerous questions were raised at Pep Guardiola when he went all out to sign Leroy Sane for a fee worth £45m. Nevertheless, the fleet-footed German winger put all the brickbats to bed with his performance in the recently-concluded season, where he played a consequential part in Manchester City's glorious title-winning run.

Blessed with remarkable pace and dribbling skills, Sane is a player who can slalom past opponents with ease and feed neat assists to strikers or lash the ball into the back of the net all by himself.

As such, he has established himself as one of the most menacing wingers in the sport. His omission from Joachim Loew's final 23-man squad sent shockwaves around the football world and also ultimately contributed to Germany's ignominious World Cup departure.

La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Eden Hazard Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10
