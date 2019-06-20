×
4 Possible replacements for Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
993   //    20 Jun 2019, 20:04 IST

Pogba appears to be on his way out of United
Pogba appears to be on his way out of United

Amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, Paul Pogba has hinted that his future lies away from Manchester United as the French midfielder seeks a new challenge. The 26-year-old has dominated the headlines this summer, wanting a move away from England- with Spain being his likely destination.

The Frenchman's three-year spell at Old Trafford was full of speculations, with him garnering a barrage of rumors linking him with a host of top European sides.

But this summer, Pogba is pushing for a move away from Solskjaer's side, with a question mark over United's potential to challenge for major trophies in the near future and a possibility to work with his idol Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Pogba was Manchester United's best player last season as he scored 13 goals and notched up nine assists in the Premier League.

Despite his impressive stats, Pogba was highly criticized due to the inconsistency in his performances, with a majority of scoring done from the penalty spot.

With much said about Pogba's move away from the Theatre of Dreams, let's take a look at potential candidates who could replace the wily midfielder.

#4 Youri Tielemans (AS Monaco)

Leicester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Youri Tielemans regained confidence during his loan spell at Leicester City- after a disappointing first half of 2018/19 season at AS Monaco. His industrious performances in Foxes' midfield has caught the eyeballs of eminent Premier League teams.

The 22-year-old is a powerful box-to-box midfielder and his darting runs into the opposition's box provides a different attacking dimension. Tielemans took 2.4 shots and made 1.2 key passes per game. Solskjaer was impressed by his attack-minded midfield style and is interested in signing the Belgian.

In addition to his attacking contributions, Youri works equally hard team's defensive phases and his average of 5.8 ball recoveries and 1.3 tackles per game provides a perfect picture

The Belgium international is not as prominent as Pogba in the attack- still registered three goals and four assists in his 13 league matches. Tielemans is an able orchestrator, making close to 50 passes in every PL outing which includes 3.4 accurate long balls- a vital tool in the English game.

According to reports in the Belgian media, Manchester United have made a contact for Youri Tielemans amid interest from Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur. There could be major developments in this story if Pogba does get his move away from Old Trafford.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
