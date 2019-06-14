4 players who could follow Daniel James to Manchester United this summer

Daniel James was unveiled as a Manchester United player on June 12

Manchester United completed their first summer signing as talented young winger Daniel James secured a £15m move from Swansea City, kicking off their rebuild phase under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian manager is planning a significant squad overhaul to assemble a group which fits his blueprint.

The Red Devils endured a shambolic campaign by their high standards, finishing sixth in the Premier League and without any silverware - while Jose Mourinho was sacked in December after suffering their worst start to a league season in the club's history.

Ole initially arrived at Carrington on an interim basis, but a brilliant start to his tenure made the job a permanent one. However, the season ultimately tailed off as United finished outside the top-four places and consequently qualified for next year's Europa League. Solskjaer has already identified that his current crop of players aren't good enough to challenge for trophies and has plans to bolster the squad with young, hungry players.

Daniel James was officially unveiled on June 12 and the supersonic winger will not be their last summer acquisition either, as Ed Woodward is busy at work eager to add more faces before the window closes in August. With that in mind, let's take a look through the potential arrivals at United after James:

#4 Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is set to be a free agent this summer

Adrien Rabiot will end his troubled stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer as his current contract expires in July. United are in search of midfielders and the Frenchman would help provide a welcome solution to their ongoing issues in that area.

Their squad has a paucity in the midfield department after the departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera. In addition, Rabiot is a tenacious type of midfielder who will provide much-needed industry to Ole's side, who have been described as insipid at times in recent months.

Despite a sporadic role in Paris last season, Rabiot averaged 75 passes per game in Ligue 1 with a completion rate of 93.1%. According to reports, a deal for the 24-year-old could be concluded soon.

#3 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has attracted interest from both Manchester clubs

Advertisement

Sorting out the defence is Ole's main objective this summer, as United conceded a plethora of preventable goals last season. Naturally, they have been linked with several centre-backs, namely Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and the experienced figure of Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld.

Among all other options, Harry Maguire appears to be the most feasible choice given the reported ease of negotiations between themselves and his current side Leicester City.

Maguire is a commanding defender and his composure in possession is equally an added advantage. He averaged 56.4 passes (85.6% completion rate), won 4.9 clearances, 3.8 aerial duels and 1.2 interceptions per game last season. So with that in mind, the 26-year-old's playing style would suit the philosophy that Ole is keen to implement at United.

1 / 2 NEXT