×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 players who could follow Daniel James to Manchester United this summer

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.86K   //    14 Jun 2019, 16:32 IST

Daniel James was unveiled as a Manchester United player on June 12
Daniel James was unveiled as a Manchester United player on June 12

Manchester United completed their first summer signing as talented young winger Daniel James secured a £15m move from Swansea City, kicking off their rebuild phase under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian manager is planning a significant squad overhaul to assemble a group which fits his blueprint.

The Red Devils endured a shambolic campaign by their high standards, finishing sixth in the Premier League and without any silverware - while Jose Mourinho was sacked in December after suffering their worst start to a league season in the club's history.

Ole initially arrived at Carrington on an interim basis, but a brilliant start to his tenure made the job a permanent one. However, the season ultimately tailed off as United finished outside the top-four places and consequently qualified for next year's Europa League. Solskjaer has already identified that his current crop of players aren't good enough to challenge for trophies and has plans to bolster the squad with young, hungry players.

Daniel James was officially unveiled on June 12 and the supersonic winger will not be their last summer acquisition either, as Ed Woodward is busy at work eager to add more faces before the window closes in August. With that in mind, let's take a look through the potential arrivals at United after James:

#4 Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is set to be a free agent this summer
Adrien Rabiot is set to be a free agent this summer

Adrien Rabiot will end his troubled stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer as his current contract expires in July. United are in search of midfielders and the Frenchman would help provide a welcome solution to their ongoing issues in that area.

Their squad has a paucity in the midfield department after the departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera. In addition, Rabiot is a tenacious type of midfielder who will provide much-needed industry to Ole's side, who have been described as insipid at times in recent months.

Despite a sporadic role in Paris last season, Rabiot averaged 75 passes per game in Ligue 1 with a completion rate of 93.1%. According to reports, a deal for the 24-year-old could be concluded soon.

#3 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has attracted interest from both Manchester clubs
Harry Maguire has attracted interest from both Manchester clubs
Advertisement

Sorting out the defence is Ole's main objective this summer, as United conceded a plethora of preventable goals last season. Naturally, they have been linked with several centre-backs, namely Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and the experienced figure of Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld.

Among all other options, Harry Maguire appears to be the most feasible choice given the reported ease of negotiations between themselves and his current side Leicester City.

Maguire is a commanding defender and his composure in possession is equally an added advantage. He averaged 56.4 passes (85.6% completion rate), won 4.9 clearances, 3.8 aerial duels and 1.2 interceptions per game last season. So with that in mind, the 26-year-old's playing style would suit the philosophy that Ole is keen to implement at United.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Harry Maguire Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United set to sign Daniel James today, Solskjaer has two demands for Ed Woodward this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Former Manchester City player fears Daniel James might struggle for game time at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United : Who is Daniel James? Manchester United's Latest Transfer Target
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer will be given £200 million to spend this summer, Manchester United prepare £84 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Where would Daniel James fit in at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Four likely destinations for James Rodriguez this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 players Manchester United could target this summer
RELATED STORY
4 Manchester United players who must be shown the door this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us