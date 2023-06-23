4 Premier League footballers currently holding a Guinness World Record

Cristiano Ronaldo recently received the Guinness World Record (GWR) for being the first men's professional football player to appear in 200 international games. Portugal's game against Iceland was Ronaldo's 200th international appearance, and he so happened to score the last gasp winner for his country.

Many other footballers have also been recognised by Guinness World Records for unique achievements. Lionel Messi for example, currently boasts of seven Guinness World Records and he could yet get more before retiring.

The Premier League is a place where incredibly skilled footballers come together, showcasing their exceptional abilities and constantly pushing the limits of what can be achieved on the field. However, what often goes unnoticed is that some of these players have accomplished remarkable feats that have earned them a place in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

In this article, we will take a closer look at four current Premier League footballers who have achieved extraordinary records that go beyond their outstanding performances during matches.

#5 Ryan Sessegnon - Fastest time to hit the crossbar and both posts

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

For those who do not already know, Ryan Sessegnon is a 23-year-old left-back, left-midfielder and left-winger who currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

In a display of precision and skill, Sessegnon showcased his ability to strike the ball with pinpoint accuracy. During a session at England U21's base at St George's Park, he managed to hit the ball on the left and right woodwork of a goal post as well as the crossbar, completing this impressive feat in an astonishingly quick time of just 7.75 seconds.

Dean Henderson and Jake Clarke-Salter were present and also attempted to break the record right after Ryan, but they failed.

#4 Ederson - Longest football drop kick

Manchester City Training Session and Press Conference

Ederson, the UEFA Champions League winning goalkeeper also has his name written in the Guinness Book of World Records. The Manchester City custodian currently holds the record for the longest football drop kick.

He made the attempt five years ago under certain conditions such as the wind speed being less than five metres per second and he would stay within a six yard box. Ederson made three attempts and broke the existing record of 75m in his third and final attempt. The new Guinness World Record held by Ederson now stands at 75.35m.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold - Most Premier League assists by a defender in a single season

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Unlike Ederson and Sessegnon, Trent Alexander-Arnold did not plan to break the record nor did he make an official attempt. The Liverpool right-back simply played a full Premier League Season and ended up breaking the Guinness World Record.

The 2018-19 Premier League season was a defining season for Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool may have finished second with one point behind Manchester City, but they won the UEFA Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold was instrumental as he bagged 12 assists in the Premier League that season. He reached this important achievement in 29 games, a remarkable feat that crowned him as the defender with the highest number of assists in a single Premier League season.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne - Fastest time to 50 Premier League assists

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

It is no more a new revelation that Manchester City's maestro, Kevin De Bruyne is a supremely talented and creative footballer. His creativity since joining the Cityzens has been second to none.

The Belgium international holds the record of having the fastest time to reach 50 assists in 123 Premier League games. He had a total of one assist in nine games during his time at Chelsea and another 49 in 122 games for City. Having achieved the Guiness World Record, De Bruyne has been weaving his creative magic ever since, firing the Cityzens to title after title.

