4 Premier League players Real Madrid should consider buying in January

Real Madrid have had a chaotic season up until this point, having never fully recovered from the departures of Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane in the summer. They have endured some miserable performances on the pitch, home and away.

The club has already parted ways with Julen Lopetegui just 14 matches into his tenure, having only appointed him in the summer. Real Madrid finds themselves in fourth place in La Liga and retained their Club World Cup trophy for the third consecutive time as Solari has seemingly restored some calm to the Bernabeu.

However, despite some improvements in results and performances, there remain some pressing issues at Real and with the winter transfer window set to open in a few days, it offers an excellent opportunity for Perez to rectify some issues by seeking out players.

However, due to the nature of the winter transfer window, most clubs rarely sell their best players in a bid not to disrupt their seasons, with the result being that very few quality players are available for buying, while those placed on transfer lists are usually ridiculously overpriced. In this piece, we take a look at four Premier League players which Real should consider adding in January to bolster their squad.

#4 Aaron Ramsey

Ever since breaking into the Arsenal first team aged just 17, Ramsey has slowly established himself as a key member of The Gunners squad in the last decade, winning admiration for his commitment and desire to his team's cause.

An efficient tackler, Ramsey is a quintessential definition of a box-to-box midfielder who is not afraid of tracking back to do the dirty work, while also contributing to his team's attacks.

At just 28, the Welshman has a few more years of top-level professional football left in him and this would come in very handy, seeing as Luka Modric is approaching 34 and is already showing signs of decline.

With less than six months left on his contract, Arsenal are likely to want to sell Ramsey if they get a decent offer rather than losing him on free in the summer and the fact that he is not cup-tied in the Champions League makes him an ideal option for Real Madrid.

