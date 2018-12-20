Premier League 2018/2019 : 6 early contenders for the PFA Player of the Year

We are rapidly approaching the midway point of the Premier League season, that much dreaded Christmas period where games come in thick and fast and managers have a hard time trying to rotate their players in a bid to keep them match fit.

The table is beginning to shape up, with the serious contenders separated from the pretenders. Manchester City as expected are making serious strides to retaining the title they won so emphatically last season with Liverpool being the early pacesetters off the back of a much improved defense.

The London clubs complete the top five, as the battle for Champions League places is heating up more than ever before with every dropped point having the potential to be the difference between Wednesday and Thursday night football next season.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are having a disastrous season and lead the rest of the chasing pack. Wolves have unarguably been the surprise of the season although Bournemouth have not done too badly themselves.

Burnley have fallen off some way from the highs of last season where they qualified for European football (albeit ended prematurely) and currently find themselves in the relegation spots, while Fulham haven't seen returns on their massive investments and are currently the bottom club in the division having been the first to part with their coach.

The EPL is home to some of the world's best players which means the battle for individual honors is always stiff and this season is no exception, as although there have been big name disappointments, others have lived up to their billing and there have also been some surprise performers. In this piece, we take a look at six players who are leading the way in the race to be named the Premier League's best player.

Honorable Mentions - Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sergio 'Kun' Aguero (Manchester City), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

#6 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

Not many expected too much from Callum Wilson at the start of the season, as the 26-year-old had been solid but unspectacular throughout his time on the south coast with Bournemouth.

However, Wilson has gone about his business under the radar, contributing with eight goals and five assists from 16 matches to help The Cherries sit 11th on the log.

Wilson's impressive form earned him a debut callup to the national team and he kept with his Midas touch by scoring a goal on his debut in a friendly against the United States in October.

Callum Wilson has been a bargain buy for fans of Fantasy Premier League and if he is to keep up with this impressive form, you can be sure to see him among the names considered for the PFA Player of the Year award come May next year.

