Premier League 2018/2019 : 6 early contenders for the PFA Player of the Year

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
685   //    20 Dec 2018, 15:39 IST

Mo Salah, current PFA Player of the Year
Mo Salah, current PFA Player of the Year

We are rapidly approaching the midway point of the Premier League season, that much dreaded Christmas period where games come in thick and fast and managers have a hard time trying to rotate their players in a bid to keep them match fit.

The table is beginning to shape up, with the serious contenders separated from the pretenders. Manchester City as expected are making serious strides to retaining the title they won so emphatically last season with Liverpool being the early pacesetters off the back of a much improved defense.

The London clubs complete the top five, as the battle for Champions League places is heating up more than ever before with every dropped point having the potential to be the difference between Wednesday and Thursday night football next season.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are having a disastrous season and lead the rest of the chasing pack. Wolves have unarguably been the surprise of the season although Bournemouth have not done too badly themselves.

Burnley have fallen off some way from the highs of last season where they qualified for European football (albeit ended prematurely) and currently find themselves in the relegation spots, while Fulham haven't seen returns on their massive investments and are currently the bottom club in the division having been the first to part with their coach.

The EPL is home to some of the world's best players which means the battle for individual honors is always stiff and this season is no exception, as although there have been big name disappointments, others have lived up to their billing and there have also been some surprise performers. In this piece, we take a look at six players who are leading the way in the race to be named the Premier League's best player.

Honorable Mentions - Harry Kane (Tottenham), Sergio 'Kun' Aguero (Manchester City), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

#6 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson
Not many expected too much from Callum Wilson at the start of the season, as the 26-year-old had been solid but unspectacular throughout his time on the south coast with Bournemouth.

However, Wilson has gone about his business under the radar, contributing with eight goals and five assists from 16 matches to help The Cherries sit 11th on the log.

Wilson's impressive form earned him a debut callup to the national team and he kept with his Midas touch by scoring a goal on his debut in a friendly against the United States in October.

Callum Wilson has been a bargain buy for fans of Fantasy Premier League and if he is to keep up with this impressive form, you can be sure to see him among the names considered for the PFA Player of the Year award come May next year.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
