4 Premier League players who will be hoping to regain their form after the international break

The 2022-23 Premier League football campaign will return this weekend following the conclusion of the international break. Players who were away with their national teams will return to represent their clubs.

For some, they will be hoping to continue from where they stopped before the break, while others will probably want to gain momentum.

A couple of highly rated players in the league haven't really been at their best for their respective clubs.

Without further ado, this article will look at four out-of-form players who will be hoping to get back to their best after the break.

#4 Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Havertz has scored just one goal for Chelsea this season

Kai Havertz was in fine form for Germany while on international duty. He scored a stunning brace as Die Mannschaft played out a 3-3 draw with England at Wembley.

The 23-year-old forward will be hoping to carry on his recent form with his national team at Chelsea once the Premier League resumes this weekend.

Kai Havertz @kaihavertz29 Big game filled with ups and downs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Havertz hasn't had the best of starts for the Blues this season. He has managed just one goal in eight appearances across all competitions for the west London club.

Chelsea will return to action this weekend with an away trip to Crystal Palace on October 1. Havertz will be hoping he continues his fine form in front of goal against Patrick Viera's resilient side.

#3 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mahrez is yet to score for Manchester City this season

The Algerian winger hasn't been at his best this season for Manchester City. He is currently without a goal or an assist in nine games for the Citizens across all competitions.

Riyad Mahrez's current form is quite in contrast to his tally for last season. He was Manchester City's top scorer for the 2021-22 football campaign with 24 goals across all competitions.

With the international break now over, the winger will be hoping to get back to his best form in the league with Manchester City.

DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ @DZfoot_EN Riyad Mahrez scored his 27th international goal for Algeria yesterday and is now just one goal behind Rabah Madjer for 3rd on Algeria's all time goalscorers list:



Islam Slimani 42

Abdelhafid Tasfaout 36

Rabah Madjer 28

Islam Slimani 42
Abdelhafid Tasfaout 36
Rabah Madjer 28
Riyad Mahrez 27

Mahrez was on target for his national team Algeria as they defeated fellow African side Nigeria 2-1. He scored from the penalty spot for the two-time AFCON winners.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah hasn't been at his best for Liverpool this season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is another high-profile player who hasn't been at his best this season in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old player has only managed four goals and three assists in nine matches across all competitions, with two goals coming in the league.

Salah has been one of the highest scoring players in the Premier League since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. He has scored 122 league goals in 199 matches.

He scored twice while on international duty for Egypt as they defeated fellow African country Niger by a 3-0 scoreline.

GOAL @goal 49 international goals and counting for Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬

Liverpool will entertain fourth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion at home this weekend, and Salah will be hoping to get on the scoresheet.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is still without a goal in the Premier League

The Portuguese veteran is currently experiencing a disappointing 2022-23 football campaign with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to register a goal or an assist in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old forward was the Red Devils' top scorer last season with 24 goals to his credit across all competitions.

Ronaldo has also struggled to nail down regular minutes in the Premier League under new manager Erik ten Hag this season. He has only started one out of six games for the Red Devils in the Premier League thus far.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Antonio Cassano on Cristiano Ronaldo, what's your thoughts on what Antonio is saying.

The highly rated forward will be hoping to find his goal scoring boots in the Premier League after drawing a blank in Portugal's last two games.

Next up for Manchester United will be a highly anticipated derby game away to rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils will be counting on their key player Ronaldo to deliver goals at the Eithad Stadium.

