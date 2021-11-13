4 reasons why Barcelona re-signed Dani Alves

Barcelona gave the footballing world quite a shock by announcing that they re-signed their former star, Dani Alves. Yeah, this is not a dream. That same Dani Alves. Brazillian. Bald. Delivers a mean cross into the box.

Alves enjoyed a prolific decade-long stint at Barcelona, winning six La Liga titles, three Champions League titles, including two continental trebles. In nearly 400 games across competitions, he scored 21 times, but provided over 100 assists.

New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is now getting the band back together. He has now signed Dani Alves, who is now a free agent. Unfortunately, Alves might not be able to play immediately, as players signed between transfer windows can start playing only after the next window starts.

Dani Alves can, though, start training immediately with the Barcelona first team. This would be a concern only if Barcelona had bought Dani Alves for his playing ability, whichh is, hopefully, not the case at all.

On that note, here are four reasons why Barcelona may have re-signed Dani Alves:

#1 Dani Alves is a serial winner

Before coming to Barcelona, Alves spent a six-year spell at Sevilla where he won the Copa del Rey and two UEFA cups. Then with Barcelona, he won the sextuple in his first season, and went on to win five more La Liga titles and three more UEFA Champions League titles.

From there he went to Juventus, where he won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia. After that, he went to Paris Saint Germain, where he won the domestic treble in his first season and one more league title. Finally, he went to Sao Paulo where he won the Campeonato Paulista before coming back to Barcelona.

In the meantime, he also won the Copa America twice with Brazil. The thing is, Dani Alves just knows how to win titles. He has been part of so many titl- winning teams, and this new-look Barcelona team badly needs someone like that.

And maybe that luck might rub off on the struggling Barcelona team too. You can never not hope.

#2 Dani Alves' experience

Part of the reason why Dani Alves has won so much is that he has just... played so much. He is a veteran of 880 games in his club career, and another 119 games for Brazil.

Someone who has played at the top level of the game has knowledge of the sport through sheer exposure to the game. He has seen everything that can happen and has dealt with that first hand.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Age of Barcelona players when Dani Alves signed for Barcelona back in 2008.



• Pablo Paéz 'Gavi': 3 years.

• Ansu Fati: 5 years.

• Pedri: 5 years.

• Nico González: 6 years.



Now they could be sharing the dressing room and play together! Age of Barcelona players when Dani Alves signed for Barcelona back in 2008.• Pablo Paéz 'Gavi': 3 years.• Ansu Fati: 5 years.• Pedri: 5 years.• Nico González: 6 years.Now they could be sharing the dressing room and play together! https://t.co/u53NyGWWAE

The Barcelona dressing room should benefit immensely from Alves, more so even than veteran players like Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique, who are also in the club. Dani Alves has a more diverse experience, which is an invaluable asset on its own.

