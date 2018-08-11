4 reasons why Arsenal are the Premier League's dark horses

Arsenal players celebrate during their pre-season friendly win over London rivals Chelsea

Manchester City under Pep Guardiola have been lauded as the favourites to retain their Premier League crown and following recent signings, Liverpool have been touted as the closest challengers. Chelsea have strengthened too, with new boss Maurizio Sarri alongside Jorginho, Kepa Arrizabalaga replacing Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a season-long loan deal.

Tottenham broke records by not making one single signing this summer while Manchester United, despite Jose Mourinho's moaning, could continue to improve this season - provided they are consistent.

However, no-one is discussing Arsenal, who are the Premier League's dark horses for the 2018/19 campaign. Here are four reasons why:

#4 A blistering attack

Aubameyang in pre-season action earlier this month

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Özil, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck as back-up will be the Gunners' frontline this term.

Aubameyang is one of the fastest players across world football, while Lacazette is arguably one of the best finishers across the Premier League - other than Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

Provided he stays injury-free this term, he and Aubameyang will form a lethal combination. Özil's presence behind them will ensure there is no shortage of chances created, while Mkhitaryan and Ramsey are both equally attack-minded so it will be interesting to see just how Unai Emery accommodates all of these players.

