Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 reasons why Arsenal are the Premier League's dark horses

Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.53K   //    11 Aug 2018, 14:14 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal players celebrate during their pre-season friendly win over London rivals Chelsea

Manchester City under Pep Guardiola have been lauded as the favourites to retain their Premier League crown and following recent signings, Liverpool have been touted as the closest challengers. Chelsea have strengthened too, with new boss Maurizio Sarri alongside Jorginho, Kepa Arrizabalaga replacing Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a season-long loan deal.

Tottenham broke records by not making one single signing this summer while Manchester United, despite Jose Mourinho's moaning, could continue to improve this season - provided they are consistent.

However, no-one is discussing Arsenal, who are the Premier League's dark horses for the 2018/19 campaign. Here are four reasons why:

#4 A blistering attack

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Aubameyang in pre-season action earlier this month

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Özil, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck as back-up will be the Gunners' frontline this term. 

Aubameyang is one of the fastest players across world football, while Lacazette is arguably one of the best finishers across the Premier League - other than Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero. 

Provided he stays injury-free this term, he and Aubameyang will form a lethal combination. Özil's presence behind them will ensure there is no shortage of chances created, while Mkhitaryan and Ramsey are both equally attack-minded so it will be interesting to see just how Unai Emery accommodates all of these players.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
3 steps to success for Arsenal against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Manchester City –...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Arsenal's possible line-up...
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League season: Who are the top 6 sides...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Here are the 4 teams that could...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview
RELATED STORY
3 Must-Watch opening Premier League fixtures
RELATED STORY
Mikel Arteta to Arsenal: Is he the right man?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
FT NEW TOT
1 - 2
 Newcastle vs Tottenham
16' AFC CAR
0 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
15' FUL CRY
0 - 0
 Fulham vs Crystal Palace
16' HUD CHE
0 - 0
 Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
16' WAT BRI
0 - 0
 Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us