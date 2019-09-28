4 reasons why Barcelona can finally win the Champions League this season

The Catalans continue to hunt for their first Champions League triumph since 2015

The UEFA Champions League - Europe's premier football tournament returned for the new season with a lot of hot topics for discussion. Paris Saint Germain's 3-0 humbling of Real Madrid dominated the headlines. Barcelona's sluggish opener against Borussia Dortmund also earned a significant share of the attention.

The Blaugrana are still searching for their first European triumph under Ernesto Valverde. They crashed out of the continental tournament at the semifinal stage last season but they will be keen to go all the way and make history this term.

After suffering humiliating exits in back-to-back campaigns, Barca could finally end up reaching their Champions League dreams this season. Below, we take a look at 4 reasons why the Blaugrana could go all the way this time:

#4 Persistent determination

Barca's determination to rule Europe isn't dying off. They want to win it again this season

Barcelona's struggles in the Champions League is well-documented. The Catalans last claimed the continental crown in 2015. Since then, they've been experiencing embarrassing moments one after the other in the European tournament.

The humiliation they suffered at the hands of Liverpool last season is still fresh in memory. But, how are they responding to these setbacks? The answer to this question is simply interesting. Barca aren't giving up!

The Blaugrana have displayed tremendous character over the past few years, getting up each time they fall and continuing with their European ambition. They crashed out at the quarterfinal stage during the 2017/2018 season but entered last term with the Champions League as their priority. The same is what they've done this year, the UCL remains their ultimate target.

You simply can't write-off someone who refuses to give up. With the Catalans still keeping their Champions League dream in sight, anything can happen and it could be this season that they'd finally parade the trophy at the Nou Camp.

