4 reasons why Barcelona will not win the Champions League this season

The Catalans continue to push for European success

Barcelona's desperation to return to the summit of European football has become evident to all. The Catalans last claimed the Champions League trophy in 2015. Since then, they've failed to taste success in the continental tournament despite putting in a lot of effort.

A golden chance was spurned during the 2017/2018 season when the Blaugrana threw away a three-goal advantage and bowed out to Roma. Coupling that with the humiliation they suffered at the hands of Liverpool last season, Barca's struggles in Europe raise concern.

It was another massive transfer window at the Nou Camp this summer. The club continued with its prolific spending in the market, as the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Hiroki Abe, Neto and Junior Firpo all made their way to Catalonia.

Momentum is building up as the Blaugrana aim to go all-out for the Champions League crown once again. However, despite the optimism, it doesn't look like the Catalans are ready to make a breakthrough in Europe this season. Here are four reasons why:

#4 Ernesto Valverde

Can Barca conquer Europe under Valverde? Doesn't seem so

Why on earth is Valverde still in charge at Camp Nou? That is the question many Barca fans are asking themselves, and it has become evident that the tactician has the backing of the board.

It's been two years of European misery for Barca under the management of the ex-Athletic Bilbao manager. Valverde was hapless as his side got battered by Roma two years ago. The same repeated itself last season, with Liverpool denying the Blaugrana an entry into the final.

The Spaniard's pragmatic system is costing Barca. His reign has also earned the Catalans the negative reputation of a 'bottling' team. Valverde has never succeeded in the Champions League. It is clear that he lacks the appropriate system and experience to make a statement in Europe. Hence, it is very difficult to imagine Barca winning the Champions League under his guidance.

