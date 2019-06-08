×
4 Reasons why Chelsea should keep Maurizio Sarri for the 2019-20 season

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
766   //    08 Jun 2019, 11:21 IST

Sarri has been linked with a move to Juventus
Sarri has been linked with a move to Juventus

In recent seasons it has become a tradition for any Chelsea manager to be a dead man walking at the end of every season. Antonio Conte won the FA Cup but he was still sacked at the end of the season.

Chelsea replaced him by bringing in Maurizio Sarri from Napoli. He started off very well but since the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham things looked shaky. The Blues looked inconsistent and Sarri ball looked very boring.

Despite the turbulance, Sarri somehow managed to finish in the top four. He also won the Europa League and produced breathtaking moments of football.

If reports are believed to be true he is close to leaving Chelsea. The former Napoli man has dropped some hints as well that he is off to Juventus this summer.

Chelsea are famous for sacking managers and being successful despite that. But this time it might not be the right call. Here are four reasons why Chelsea should stick with Sarri for 2019-20 season.



