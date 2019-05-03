×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo had a brilliant 2018/19 season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
135   //    03 May 2019, 11:35 IST

Contrary to what many feel, Ronaldo has had a brilliant outing this term
Contrary to what many feel, Ronaldo has had a brilliant outing this term

After spending 9 years with Real Madrid in the La Liga and winning almost every trophy there is to win, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to taste a new challenge in his already decorated career, leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in favor of a move to Juventus last summer.

On reaching the Serie A, Ronaldo continued to prove his class with a lot of exceptional performances, quickly establishing himself as one of the most potent attackers in the Italian top flight and rendering Juventus a match too big for local rivals to contain.

By consistently producing the spark needed to keep his side soaring higher at the domestic level, Ronaldo became Juve's standout player and his efforts made things look very easy for Massimiliano Allegri's men as they cruised to claim the Serie A title.

Even though he wasn't able to reach the extreme standards he set for himself in the Champions League following Juve's shocking elimination by Ajax, the Portuguese has still had a brilliant campaign at his new club this season and below are 4 reasons why:

#4 He's put up great numbers

The numbers don't lie
The numbers don't lie

Upon switching to Turin this season and firing blanks in his first 5 games for Juventus, many people started wondering if Ronaldo would be a success for the Italian giants. But, the Portuguese isn't the type of player that will stay below the limelight for long and he proved his critics wrong once again with exceptional returns in front of goal.

Cristiano opened his account for Juventus with a brilliant finish against Sassuolo during a league encounter in September last year and ever since then, he has been going from strength to strength in the Italian top flight.

The attacker has recorded an impressive 20 goals and 11 assists to his name in 28 Serie A appearances so far this term and he remains in the race for the Serie A Golden Shoe. He also recorded 6 goals to his name in 9 Champions League appearances for the Bianconeri this season, raising his tally for the season to 27 goals across all competitions and he will be keen to add even more before the end of the term.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Stadium
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo News: The heartwarming reason the superstar doesn't have any tattoos 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in Serie A
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest athlete in hisory
RELATED STORY
3 Records Ronaldo Broke After Turning 30!
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have moved to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United star at Juventus, PSG offer massive €70m for Juventus midfielder and more Serie A news: 29 April 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the greatest footballer of all time
RELATED STORY
5 records Cristiano Ronaldo can break this season
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 19th Serie A goal of the season
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: 3 reasons why Ronaldo should fear Quagliarella in the race to finish top-scorer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BOL EMP
3 - 1
 Bologna vs Empoli
FT ROM CAG
3 - 0
 Roma vs Cagliari
FT INT JUV
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs Juventus
FT FRO NAP
0 - 2
 Frosinone vs Napoli
FT SPA GEN
1 - 1
 SPAL vs Genoa
FT CHI PAR
1 - 1
 Chievo vs Parma
FT SAM LAZ
1 - 2
 Sampdoria vs Lazio
FT TOR MIL
2 - 0
 Torino vs Milan
FT ATA UDI
2 - 0
 Atalanta vs Udinese
FT FIO SAS
0 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Sassuolo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us