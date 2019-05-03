4 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo had a brilliant 2018/19 season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 135 // 03 May 2019, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Contrary to what many feel, Ronaldo has had a brilliant outing this term

After spending 9 years with Real Madrid in the La Liga and winning almost every trophy there is to win, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to taste a new challenge in his already decorated career, leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in favor of a move to Juventus last summer.

On reaching the Serie A, Ronaldo continued to prove his class with a lot of exceptional performances, quickly establishing himself as one of the most potent attackers in the Italian top flight and rendering Juventus a match too big for local rivals to contain.

By consistently producing the spark needed to keep his side soaring higher at the domestic level, Ronaldo became Juve's standout player and his efforts made things look very easy for Massimiliano Allegri's men as they cruised to claim the Serie A title.

Even though he wasn't able to reach the extreme standards he set for himself in the Champions League following Juve's shocking elimination by Ajax, the Portuguese has still had a brilliant campaign at his new club this season and below are 4 reasons why:

#4 He's put up great numbers

The numbers don't lie

Upon switching to Turin this season and firing blanks in his first 5 games for Juventus, many people started wondering if Ronaldo would be a success for the Italian giants. But, the Portuguese isn't the type of player that will stay below the limelight for long and he proved his critics wrong once again with exceptional returns in front of goal.

Cristiano opened his account for Juventus with a brilliant finish against Sassuolo during a league encounter in September last year and ever since then, he has been going from strength to strength in the Italian top flight.

The attacker has recorded an impressive 20 goals and 11 assists to his name in 28 Serie A appearances so far this term and he remains in the race for the Serie A Golden Shoe. He also recorded 6 goals to his name in 9 Champions League appearances for the Bianconeri this season, raising his tally for the season to 27 goals across all competitions and he will be keen to add even more before the end of the term.

1 / 4 NEXT