4 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season at Juventus will go down as an unsuccessful one

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
420   //    21 May 2019, 14:13 IST

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A
FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus’ first season with Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad is coming to an end. Although the Bianconeri still have a Serie A game to play, the crown is already secured as the they registered their eight successive league triumph back in April.

The former Real Madrid superstar played a crucial role in Juventus’ cakewalk towards the domestic league title. With 21 goals and eight assists in the league this season, the Portuguese ace won the Serie A Most Valuable Player of the Year accolade.

However, in the Champions League, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to inspire the Old Lady as they were dumped out of the quarter-finals at the hands of a high-flying Ajax side which in turn cost Massimiliano Allegri his managerial post at Juve.

Below are the four reasons why Ronald’s first season in Italy will go down as flop.

#4 Failure to win the domestic double

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Coppa Italia
Atalanta BC v Juventus - Coppa Italia

From 2014-15 to 2017-18, Juventus have completed the domestic double, winning both the Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Although Juventus did secure the league title for the eighth successive season, their failed attempt to win the domestic cup competition despite having Ronaldo in their ranks, will go down as a failure.

The Old Lady suffered a quarter-final exit after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta. Despite being in the starting line-up, Ronaldo looked a shadow of himself and couldn’t inspire an underperforming Juve side.

Ronaldo was poor in the attacking third and never really looked dangerous. The 34-year-old attacker looked shaky from the start against Atalanta and never get going with the pace of the game. Despite playing two matches in this season's Coppa Italia, Ronaldo failed to score and looked a lost man in the field.

