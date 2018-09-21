4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in Serie A

Ronaldo's exploits mean he could add the Serie A top scorer award to his numerous personal accolades

The Italian Serie A has been given a huge boost in terms of coverage and patronage since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer. The Portuguese moved from Real Madrid to Turin in a deal reportedly worth £88 million.

At Real Madrid, the 33-year-old won almost everything there is, including the league, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, and four Champions League titles. Add that to his trophy-laden stint at Manchester United and it is understandable why Ronaldo opted to test himself in another country.

The Portuguese is a man who loves new challenges and it is obvious that he is bent on proving his critics wrong once again. In the Serie A, it took Ronaldo four games before he netted his first goal. But when that debut goal finally came against Sassuolo, he made sure it wasn’t the only one he scored in that game.

Currently, Ronaldo has two goals from four league games, having drawn blanks in previous first three Serie A matches for Juve. But there is good reason to believe that the former Real Madrid star will replicate his success in Italy too.

Here are four reasons why Ronaldo is very likely to finish as top scorer in the Serie A:

1) He’s finally ended his goal drought

Ronaldo scored his first goal for Ju

Cristiano Ronaldo himself admitted after netting his first two goals for Juventus that at some point he felt under pressure to score. It may have taken him four games to do that, but once he’s off the mark, he will definitely be looking to add a couple more.

This is not the first time Ronaldo has started the season on a slow note. Last season, it was very much the same story at Madrid, with the Portuguese scoring less than five La Liga goals before December. However, he turned up the heat after the winter break and ended up scoring more goals than any player in Europe in all competitions.

Ronaldo is a serial scorer and now that the pressure of scoring is off his shoulders, he can relax and play his natural game. This, coupled with the fact that there is no player in the Serie A with the goal-scoring pedigree of the Portuguese, can only make him favorite for the top-scorer award.

