4 reasons why Jorginho can help Chelsea win Premier League this season

Jorginho with Sarri during Napoli days

The summer transfer window of 2018 is halfway through, and we have witnessed some really good signings. The Premier League clubs have been the most active in this season's summer transfer window.

We saw Liverpool sign Alisson from Roma making him the world's costliest goalkeeper. Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid after helping them win four Champions League and two La Liga titles. Manchester City signed Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

Chelsea appointed Maurizio Sarri after they sacked Antonio Conte last season. Maurizio Sarri was a great success in Italy last season with Napoli helping them finish second in the league trailing leaders by just 4 points.

Sarri has signed Jorginho from Napoli at the cost of €57 mill which is his only signing this transfer window.

Here are the key reasons why Jorignho will be of immense importance in Chelsea's bid to win Premier League after last winning the coveted trophy in 2016:

#4 Jorginho and Sarri know each other very well

Jorginho is Italian footballer who plays as a midfielder. Jorginho started his professional football career with Verona and signing for Napoli permanently in January 2014.

Since joining Napoli he has never looked back and worked hard immensely to reach the top of the game he is today. Jorginho was in the starting XI in 33 games for Napoli in Serie A last season.

Though he only scored two goals and assisted four, he played a pivotal role to help Napoli reach the second position in Serie A 2018 trailing just by four points to league topper Juventus.

Sarri usually played with a 4-3-3 formation at Napoli. He will try to use the same formation at Chelsea. With a defensive midfielder holding, it will allow two or more midfielders to attack when given space. Sarri will make the two centre-backs spread while Jorginho will build the attack helping attacking players to finish.

Sarri and Jorginho, who have worked together for 3 years, will both make an incredible pair.

N.B: The goals and assist stats are according to whoscored.com

