4 Reasons why Jose Mourinho is the perfect man to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal

May 23, 2018, was supposed to kickstart a new era at Arsenal, as after 22 years of meritorious service, Arsene Wenger was leaving the club to be replaced by Unai Emery.

The Spaniard had a modest playing career, but ventured into club management upon retirement and cut his managerial teeth at Almeria before going on to earn widespread acclaim at Valencia and Sevilla.

It was with the latter club in particular that he got mainstream coverage, as under his management, the Andalusian club became the first side in history to win three consecutive Europa League titles.

An underwhelming spell at PSG followed, but despite the setback in France, many Arsenal fans were optimistic that Emery could help revive their floundering fortunes.

A brilliant start to life at the Emirates got fans believing that they had found their man, but after that initial euphoria, Arsenal have come crashing down to reality and the overwhelming feeling at the club is that of anguish and despair.

Over 18 months on from taking the mantle, Emery does not appear to be clear on what his best team is, while the Gunners are still plagued by many of the issues from the latter years of Wenger's reign including defensive frailty, poor mentality, and a lack of intensity.

Despite having an impressive squad, Arsenal are still light years away from challenging for the Premier League title, while the fact that they are four points off the pace for the top four behind Leicester City and a Chelsea who faced a transfer ban does not augur well with the fans.

The 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at home having been 2-0 up has made tempers reach a boiling point at Arsenal and fans are almost unequivocal in their desire to see Unai Emery leave the club.

One man who could occupy the manager's seat if Unai Emery is to be dismissed is Jose Mourinho and while the Portuguese gaffer might not be the most popular choice in North London, he could be exactly what Arsenal need at this point.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting four reasons why Jose Mourinho is the perfect manager to replace Emery at Arsenal.

#4 He is a mastermind in organizing defences

There are not many sides who have a more potent attacking line than Arsenal, as with proven forwards like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, goals are guaranteed to be scored, while Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, and the ostracized Mesut Ozil have the requisite skillset to provide creativity.

However, for all of their brilliance in attack, Arsenal have always been undone by defensive frailties, as a combination of factors including a loss in concentration and individual errors means that they drop points from seemingly comfortable positions.

For context, last season, only the top two of Liverpool and Manchester City managed to score more than the 73 goals scored by Arsenal, but by contrast, the 51 they conceded was worse than everyone else in the top five, while Newcastle who finished 13th also posted a better defensive record than them.

This term, they have scored 16 and conceded 15, and goalkeeper Bernd Leno has made the joint-most saves (37) in the league and is keeping company with goalkeepers like Tim Krul, Martin Dubravka, and Matt Ryan who are all engaged in a relegation battle.

No matter how potent their attack is, Arsenal would always be undone by defensive susceptibility and this shortcoming at the back would harm their chances of success moving forward.

It is with this that Jose Mourinho's expertise could come in handy, as the 56-year-old has proven to be adept in the art of organizing defences.

Mourinho's teams can be accused of many things, but being defensively shaky is not one of them and it is undeniable that Arsenal's backline would be better off if Mourinho were to take the managerial mantle.

