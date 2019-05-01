4 reasons why Lionel Messi deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year

Barcelona maestro - Lionel Messi

The Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious award in football, granted to the most impressive male footballer on the planet annually, with regards to performances and achievements during the year. It is the pinnacle of individual success in men’s football and as such, the most coveted award by any player.

Since 2008, the accolade has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi until it experienced interference last year when Luka Modric won it following his exploits with Croatia in the FIFA World Cup that took place in Russia.

Messi and Ronaldo, labeled arguably the greatest players in history, won the award for 10 straight years (between 2008-2017) claiming it 5 times each. Such is the dominance of this duo that one is expectedly at some point in the year, tempted to presumably give the award to either of them before the season ends.

The same is the case this year. Both players have been dominating the football world as usual and have both been tipped to repeat their culture once again. However, concise observation and in-depth analysis suggest that the battle for supremacy between these two legends will not be as intense as it used to be, given that one is miles ahead of the other in terms of output this season.

It is quite obvious that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been the better of the two - courtesy of his electrifying performances for a treble seeking Barcelona side this season. The Argentine already deserves to win the coveted Ballon d’Or accolade despite the fact that the season is yet to be concluded and below are 4 reasons why:

#4 Champions League exploits

Leo is in a league of his own in the Champions League this term

The Champions League is the biggest stage in club football and Lionel Messi is proving himself to be the biggest superstar on the planet - thanks to his scintillating performances in Europe's elite tournament this season.

The Argentine is a man on a mission in Europe this term, with his 10 goals and 3 assists from 8 appearances placing him comfortably on top of the goalscoring charts, while he also remains in contention to claim the trophy once again after guiding his side into the semifinals for the first time in four years.

As it stands, Messi looks highly likely to finish as the Champions League top scorer this season and considering that he is head and shoulders ahead of everyone in the competition this term, there should be no doubts over his chances of securing his sixth Ballon d'Or accolade this year.

