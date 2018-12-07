4 Reasons why Manchester City will beat Chelsea this Saturday

Pep Guardiola's side looks set to win their second title in a row, but it's early to decide

The Premier League is back this weekend! Once again, it's a big match once again coming in on Saturday, as the mighty Citizens prepare to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge. It promises all kinds of drama, passion and exciting moments, history being the witness.

Manchester City sits 10 points above Chelsea, with a staggering goal difference of 38. They have scored 12 goals in their last 5 away games in the Premier League, which is a big reason to worry for the Chelsea staff and fans.

It is a huge test for Chelsea and Sarri, as they have won just one game out of the 4 games they have played against the top 6 this season. They won at Stamford against Arsenal in the second matchday, drew to Liverpool and Manchester United in the following weeks and were beaten badly by the North Londoners (Tottenham) just a few days ago.

Manchester City goes through relatively less pressure than Chelsea, as the latter sits 4th in the table, just above Arsenal on goal difference. A win will boost their confidence by an unbelievable margin and that might be helpful for Sarri to work on the squad more freely.

However, it is unlikely that the Blues will pull off a huge upset by defeating the Premier League champions, due to the following points.

#4 Attacking prowess

Manchester City have been in incredible form this season - thanks to their impressive forwards, not taking anything away from their solid back four. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane, Jesus and their main man Sergio Aguero together have scored an astonishing 45 goals since the start of the Premier League this season.

The only team who could successfully hold them down to a zero-goal scoreline was Liverpool. With Aguero injured, Chelsea have a bit of luck supporting them, but let's not consider Gabriel Jesus to be anything less than the Argentine.

Talking about Chelsea, their attacking options have not performed on a commendable level this season. Morata and Giroud have just scored six goals in total, 2 less than Raheem Sterling alone.

Eden Hazard, on the other hand, commenced the season well, but he is yet to score a goal in his last 5 appearances for the Blues. Manchester City are clearly on the winning side when it comes to attacking prowess unless Chelsea is blessed by a miracle.

